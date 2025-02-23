Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika, daughter Samaira arrive for IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match in Dubai [Watch]

India skipper Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter, Samaira, were spotted arriving at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23, for the Group A encounter of the 2025 Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan.

Rohit and Ritika tied the knot on December 13, 2015, and welcomed their daughter, Samaira, on December 30, 2018. The couple later expanded their family with the arrival of their son, Ahaan, on November 15, 2024.

As the excitement for the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash grew, Ritika and Samaira were spotted arriving at the stadium ahead of the game.

Here’s a video of the moment:

Meanwhile, India started their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note, defeating Bangladesh in their opening match. Bangladesh batted first and were restricted to 228, with Towhid Hridoy shining with a brilliant 100 off 118 balls.

In reply, Shubman Gill led India to victory, scoring an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls, as the Men in Blue chased down the target with six wickets in hand and 21 balls remaining.

Pakistan lose both their openers cheaply in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Green made one change, with Imam-ul-Haq coming in for Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury sustained in the tournament's opener against New Zealand. Meanwhile, India made no changes to their lineup from their opening game against Bangladesh.

Pakistan's openers, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, got off to a solid start, adding 37 runs in the first eight overs. However, Hardik Pandya gave India the breakthrough in the ninth over, dismissing Babar for 23.

In the following over, a brilliant piece of fielding by Axar Patel resulted in Imam being run out for 10. As a result, Pakistan found themselves at 47/2 after 9.2 overs. However, Rizwan and Saud Shakeel have since steadied the innings.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 74/2 after 18 overs, with Rizwan on 11 and Shakeel on 17.

