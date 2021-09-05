Spending time in the middle was the biggest takeaway for me in these last 4 games - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's revolutionary run at the top of the order hit new peaks on Saturday evening as the Mumbai batsman recorded his eighth century in Test cricket and first in overseas conditions.

After a terrible outing in the first innings, India's top order did a splendid job on a flattened-out day three surface to cash in and ensure they edge ahead in the fourth Test.

Rohit Sharma's 127-run knock played a key role in putting India in a favorable position. The Indian opener said at the end of Day 3:

"The most pleasing thing is that I was able to play 250 balls. If you look at all the Test matches that we've played, I've played nearly 100 balls in every game. Rather, in every innings. So that to me was a goal. My goal, first up, was to play balls, try and see how I can stay on the pitch for as long as possible. We do know that things start to get a little easier here when you spend time in the middle and when you get a hang of what the bowlers are doing and also get a feel for the situation."

There's little doubt that Rohit Sharma is one of the most natural stroke-players of the generation. However, the flamboyant batsman admitted that he wasn't thinking about scoring runs but was trusting his process to spend time in the middle. He added:

"I feel like spending time in the middle was the biggest takeaway for me in these last four games that I've played. I wasn't thinking about scoring runs and all of that. For me, it was about spending time in the middle and making sure that I bat as long as possible. The runs will come. When you bat for so long, you know the situation and what the bowlers are trying to do. So yes, that was my biggest take away."

"It holds a lot of value" - Rohit Sharma on his century

Rohit Sharma in action on Day Three during the Fourth Test between India vs England.

Rohit Sharma's century was a knock of high caliber. While it does hold a lot of value to the Indian team, the Indian opener discussed what it meant to him personally. He explained:

"It holds a lot of value. You're playing in testing conditions against a quality bowling lineup. So, obviously when you do well against them, you always feel good about it. For me it was always like that. I knew when I came here for the WTC Final, that I had to put in the best effort with the bat, however I can and do whatever it takes. I don't mind looking ugly at times, doesn't matter whatever I do on the field with the bat, as long as I get the job done for the team. That to me is very crucial and important."

Rohit Sharma also opened up about how he thought 2019 would be his last chance in Test cricket. However, he was quick to admit that the Indian team management backed him throughout and believed that he could be their man for the long run in the longest format. Rohit explained:

"To say that in 2019 was my last chance. That was just my feeling. I don't know about the others and the team management. The team management clearly told me that I'd have a long run when I opened the innings but for me, I wanted to think in a way where - "This is it". I have to make good use of this opportunity and for that whatever it takes, I have to do it."

Rohit added:

"One day cricket, Test cricket, there's a massive difference between the two. You need to bring a lot of toughness into your game and your batsmanship. Most importantly, discipline. That is something I focused a lot on. Off the field, when you're playing in the nets, discipline is something that I wanted to bring into my batting."

India finished Day 3 of the Oval Test at 270-3, leading England by 171 runs.

