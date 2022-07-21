Rohit Sharma shares picture from wholesome dinner with wife Ritika Sajdeh

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently shared a heartwarming picture of his wife Ritika Sajdeh from their candlelight dinner in the United Kingdom.

After a grueling England tour, Rohit is currently on a break from cricket. He was granted rest from the three-match ODI series against West Indies, which gets underway on July 22 in Trinidad.

The Mumbai-born cricketer is spending some quality time with his wife and daughter Samaira in the UK. Rohit recently shared a picture of Ritika from their dinner on his Instagram stories.

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh. (Credit: Instagram)

Ritika has accompanied Rohit on the tour of the UK. While the Indian captain missed the rescheduled fifth Test against England, Rohit led the Men in Blue to glory in the ODIs and T20Is. The visitors won both three-match series 2-1.

Meanwhile, in the absence of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the three-match ODI series against West Indies. Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named as Dhawan's deputy.

The one-dayers will get underway on July 22 and the second and third ODIs are scheduled to take place on July 24 and 27. The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will host all three games.

Rohit Sharma to return to action during T20Is vs West Indies

After a much-needed break, Rohit will return to action during the five-match T20I series, which starts on July 29. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, who have also been rested from ODIs, will return to action in the T20Is. However, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been granted rest for the entire tour.

India will play five T20Is, starting July 29. Trinidad will host the first game of the series before the teams move to Saint Kitts and Nevis for the next two games. The caravan will then shift to Florida, USA, for the final two T20Is.

India’s squad for five T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*inclusion subject to fitness

