"Rohit Sharma shifts gear faster than any Lamborghini" - Fans hail Indian skipper for brilliant half-century against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had fans rejoicing by scoring his 50th ODI half-century in the Super Fours clash against Pakistan at Colombo on Sunday, September 10. The high-intensity contest began on time amidst fear of another washout similar to their meeting a week ago in Pallekele.

Rohit flicked ace pacer Shaheen Afridi for a magnificent six in the final ball of the first over to get his innings underway. However, it was a struggle in the next few deliveries for him, with Naseem Shah bowling a testing spell with probing lines and lengths.

Yet, the veteran opener showcased all his experience by weathering the early storm and displaying his unmatched counter-attacking skills. Despite scoring only ten off 26 balls, the elegant right-hander scored 46 off his next 22 deliveries before being dismissed for an impressive 56 off 49 balls.

It was also the 36-year-old's ninth 50+ score against Pakistan, including two centuries in 18 ODIs. He averages almost 50 against the arch-rivals at an 89.22 strike rate in 50-over cricket.

The champion batter was especially effective against leg-spinner Shadab Khan, smashing him for three sixes and two fours in a five-ball stretch at the start of his spell. However, the Pakistan vice-captain ended Rohit's stay with a flighted delivery that the Indian skipper chipped to long off.

Despite the soft dismissal, fans on X (formerly Twitter) were delighted at Rohit scoring his second consecutive half-century following his 59-ball 74 against Nepal. Here are some of the best reactions:

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill get India off to a flier against Pakistan

The duo continued their excellent run as a partnership in ODIs.

Winning the toss and fielding first on a cloudy afternoon in Colombo, the Pakistan bowlers were treated with utter disdain by the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

While Gill raced away right from the get-go by smashing Shaheen Afridi for several glorious boundaries, his senior partner bided his time before launching into his innings.

The duo added a magnificent 121 off just 100 deliveries for the opening wicket, helping India take control of the marquee clash. They stitched a fourth century opening stand in only their 11th instance of opening in an ODI game.

In the previous game against Nepal, Rohit and Gill added another brilliant unbeaten 147-run partnership in India's 10-wicket win.

However, just when the Men in Blue appeared to be running away with the game, Pakistan dislodged both openers after their respective fifties in a seven-ball span. Following their dismissals, Virat Kohli and the returning KL Rahul joined hands and added an unbeaten 24 runs to settle things down and take India to 147/2 in the 25th over.

With the game tantalizingly poised, the much-feared heavens opened up and stopped play due to heavy showers.