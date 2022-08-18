"Rohit Sharma is not someone who's into your face all the time" - Sourav Ganguly on Mumbaikar's captaincy style

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly weighed in on Rohit Sharma's captaincy style, pointing out calmness as his signature trait. The former India captain refused to make comparisons and feels Sharma needs time to prove himself.

The right-hander was appointed India's full-time captain after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test skipper after the series defeat in South Africa earlier this year. The 35-year-old Mumbaikar took over as limited-overs captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, Ganguly observed that Rohit Sharma's captaincy style isn't aggressive, as he prefers handling things calmly. However, he refused to compare captains of different eras and thinks everyone needs time to produce results.

Ganguly said:

"Rohit Sharma is obviously a bit laid-back, who takes things in a very calm and cautious way and not someone who's into your face all the time. We give responsibility to someone, then we want him to do the things the way we want it, and I think that's not correct. When you back someone, let him captain, give him a bit of time to give results, and then see what happens. I don't compare captains; everybody has their way of leadership."

The veteran was already the frontrunner for the role, having ushered Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. Since taking charge as India's captain, Rohit Sharma is yet to lose a white ball series and has led the Men in Blue to the top of the T20I rankings.

"India has produced some great captains over the years" - Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly captained India from 2000 to 2005. (Credits: Twitter)

Saurav Ganguly, a 113-Test veteran, also noted how India have produced some great captains, including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. He said that the results are all that matters, adding

"India has produced some great captains over the years. MS Dhoni, who handled the transition fantastically, and continues to bring accolades not just for India but his franchise. Then came Virat Kohli, who also has a fantastic record. He was a different sort of captain; he did things differently. Every individual is different, but what matters is the result and how many wins and losses you have."

With India not winning an ICC event since 2013, Rohit Sharma will hope to end that at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Before that, he'll lead the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup, starting August 27. India will face Pakistan in their campaign opener on August 28.

