Rohit Sharma spends quality time with wife and daughter at UK water park

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was recently seen spending some quality time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

The right-handed batter was last seen in action during the recently concluded three-match ODI series against England. Although Rohit didn't have a good outing with the bat, the Men in Blue managed to win the series by 2-1.

After a grueling England tour, Rohit is currently on a break from cricket. He was seen having fun with his wife and daughter at a UK water park. He shared a picture on his Instagram stories.

Rohit Sharma (L) with his wife and daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Rohit has been rested from the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, which gets underway on July 22. The second and third ODIs are scheduled to take place on July 24 and 27. The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will host all three games.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were also rested from the one-dayers against Nicholas Pooran and Co.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in Rohit's absence. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed Dhawan's deputy for the series.

Rohit Sharma to lead India in five-match T20I series against West Indies

ICC @ICC



More bit.ly/3yJarhV Big names missing from India's squad for the five-match T20I series against West IndiesMore Big names missing from India's squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies 👀More ➡️ bit.ly/3yJarhV https://t.co/ZGetQ50IRs

After a much-needed break, Rohit will return to lead the side in the T20I leg against the Men in Maroon. However, Kohli and Bumrah have been rested for the T20Is as well.

India will play five T20Is, starting July 29. Trinidad will host the first game of the series before the teams move to Saint Kitts and Nevis for the next two games. The caravan will then shift to Florida, USA, for the final two T20Is.

India’s squad for five T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*inclusion subject to fitness

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far