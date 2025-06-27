Rohit Sharma spotted holidaying in Italy with wife Ritika, daughter Samaira amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Star India cricketer Rohit Sharma has been spotted holidaying in Italy with his family amid the Test series between England and India. India are in England for a five-match series and suffered a five-wicket defeat in the opening Test in Leeds.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is enjoying his off time by vacationing in Italy. The star batter was spotted with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira on the streets of Milan. Rohit was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and jeans with grey shoes, while Ritika sported a black dress.
Rohit was in Abu Dhabi earlier with his family post IPL 2025 and is continuing his vacation in Italy. The star cricketer had announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour.
He played 67 Tests for India, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries to his name.
Rohit Sharma reflects on beating Pakistan and winning 2024 T20 World Cup
Rohit Sharma, in a recent interview on JioHotstar, spoke about beating Pakistan and winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. India had defended just 119 runs, restricting Pakistan to 113/7 to pull off a thrilling six-run victory.
"Kaafi grand stadium lag raha tha. (The stadium looked pretty grand). We completely took the pitch out of the equation. We wanted them to chase. Mere paas Bumrah ke saath saath Arshdeep bhi hai (Along with Bumrah I had Arshdeep as well)," Rohit stated.
The 38-year-old added that beating Pakistan but not winning the World Cup would have been a disaster.
"Agar Pakistan ko hara diya aur World Cup nahin jeeta, toh chalega? Nahi chalega (If we beat Pakistan and do not win the World Cup, will it be okay? It's not okay)," he said.
India made it to the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup where they faced South Africa. Batting first, Rohit and his men posted a total of 176/7. It was a close battle but India's bowlers held their nerve in the end, restricting the Proteas to 169/8 to win by seven runs.
