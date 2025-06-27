Rohit Sharma spotted holidaying in Italy with wife Ritika, daughter Samaira amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Published Jun 27, 2025 11:04 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma during the 2025 Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

Star India cricketer Rohit Sharma has been spotted holidaying in Italy with his family amid the Test series between England and India. India are in England for a five-match series and suffered a five-wicket defeat in the opening Test in Leeds.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is enjoying his off time by vacationing in Italy. The star batter was spotted with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira on the streets of Milan. Rohit was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and jeans with grey shoes, while Ritika sported a black dress.

Watch a video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

also-read-trending Trending

Rohit was in Abu Dhabi earlier with his family post IPL 2025 and is continuing his vacation in Italy. The star cricketer had announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour.

He played 67 Tests for India, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries to his name.

Rohit Sharma reflects on beating Pakistan and winning 2024 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma, in a recent interview on JioHotstar, spoke about beating Pakistan and winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. India had defended just 119 runs, restricting Pakistan to 113/7 to pull off a thrilling six-run victory.

"Kaafi grand stadium lag raha tha. (The stadium looked pretty grand). We completely took the pitch out of the equation. We wanted them to chase. Mere paas Bumrah ke saath saath Arshdeep bhi hai (Along with Bumrah I had Arshdeep as well)," Rohit stated.

The 38-year-old added that beating Pakistan but not winning the World Cup would have been a disaster.

"Agar Pakistan ko hara diya aur World Cup nahin jeeta, toh chalega? Nahi chalega (If we beat Pakistan and do not win the World Cup, will it be okay? It's not okay)," he said.

India made it to the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup where they faced South Africa. Batting first, Rohit and his men posted a total of 176/7. It was a close battle but India's bowlers held their nerve in the end, restricting the Proteas to 169/8 to win by seven runs.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Edited by Nihal
