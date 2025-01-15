Rohit Sharma spotted running at Mumbai’s BKC ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, was spotted focusing on his fitness on Wednesday, January 15, as he was seen running at Mumbai's BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex). Meanwhile, the day before, on Tuesday, January 14, Rohit was seen batting alongside Ajinkya Rahane at Wankhede Stadium.

He took part in a practice session with the Mumbai squad as they gear up for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir, which is set to begin on January 23.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit will feature in the upcoming match. His last appearance in the prestigious domestic competition was in 2015, during a game against Uttar Pradesh.

Here is a video of Rohit Sharma running at Mumbai’s BKC:

The 37-year-old endured a tough 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, struggling both as a captain and a batter. In three matches, he managed just 31 runs across five innings, as India lost two games and drew one. Meanwhile, the visitors faced a 3-1 series defeat and missed out on qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

As the focus now shifts to limited-overs cricket, the Mumbai cricketer will be keen to regain his form. India will first host England for a three-match ODI series, followed by participation in the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy. These upcoming events will play a significant role in determining Rohit's future in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma has a brilliant record in ODI cricket

Rohit Sharma’s ODI career didn’t get off to the best start when he batted in the middle order, with just 1,874 runs in 75 matches at an average of 34.07. However, his move to the opening position proved to be a game-changer for the Mumbai cricketer.

Now, after 265 ODIs, Rohit has amassed 10,866 runs at an impressive average of 49.16, including 57 fifties and 31 hundreds. He also holds the unique distinction of being the only player to score three double centuries in the 50-over format.

