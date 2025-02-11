Rohit Sharma spotted video calling on team bus and smiling after IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted smiling during a video call on the team bus after the conclusion of the second ODI against England. The hosts registered a four-wicket victory in the contest at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and took a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Rohit Sharma played a starring role for the Men in Blue in the match, as his magnificent knock of 119 (90) helped his side comfortably chase a daunting target of 305.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user shared a video on the social media platform to give a glimpse of Rohit's activities in the team bus following the game. In it, the Indian skipper could be seen engrossed in a video call, with Ravindra Jadeja sitting beside him.

"He's set the standard in ODI cricket" - England captain Jos Buttler on Rohit Sharma after 2nd ODI vs India 2025

England captain Jos Buttler heaped praise on Rohit Sharma after his match-winning century in the second ODI in Cuttack. Buttler opined that it was a learning experience for players from both teams to watch Rohit's batting master class from close quarters.

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, the 34-year-old said (via TOI):

"It's probably a nice reminder for all of us that if someone of Rohit's caliber can be under pressure, we should be a bit easier on ourselves. He's been a great player for such a long period of time and top players generally come up with the goods and he obviously did that today. Any time you're playing against great players and they're playing an innings like that, I'm sure players on both sides will be watching and learning."

He added:

"He played a brilliant innings and (displayed) how he can go up and down the gears and absorb pressure, put a lot of pressure back on (the opponent). Credit to Rohit Sharma, I thought he played a fantastic knock. He's set the standard in ODI cricket for a while and another great innings today."

India and England will lock horns in the final ODI of the series on Wednesday (February 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

