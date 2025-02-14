Rohit Sharma spotted at a wedding event in Bengaluru after IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted at a wedding event in Bengaluru after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against England. The Men in Blue wrapped the series on Wednesday (February 12) with a resounding 142-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and whitewashed the English team.

Rohit had a mixed series with bat, scoring a century in the second ODI but got out for 2 (7) and 1 (2) in the remaining games. He will return to the field soon as India will participate in the Champions Trophy 2025, which commences on February 19 with a clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

Team India will begin their campaign the next day (February 20) against Bangladesh in Dubai.

During a small break between the England series and the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma was spotted attending a wedding event in Bengaluru. One of his ardent fans gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video on X (formerly known as Twitter).

You can watch the video below:

"It was extremely necessary because the last two or three months were very challenging" - Sanjay Bangar on Rohit Sharma's century during the ODI series vs England 2025

Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckons that Rohit Sharma's century in the recently concluded ODI series against England will boost his confidence going into the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He felt it was much needed as Rohit endured a lean patch of form over the past few months.

On Star Sports show 'Match Point', Bangar said:

"It was extremely necessary because the last two or three months were very challenging for him personally and how they went for the team as well. When you are the captain, all the questions are directed at you. You have to face a lot of criticism and you get as much appreciation when the team wins."

He continued:

"This is how the leadership role is. So a huge after-effect of this inning will be the leadership getting better. The burden will be removed from Rohit Sharma's shoulders. A lot of clarity will come in his thinking. When he goes to bat or captain, he will make extremely clear and convincing decisions."

