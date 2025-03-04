Rohit Sharma & Steve Smith laugh at Ravi Shastri’s toss antics for IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

India and Australia are currently clashing in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai. When the respective captains, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith met for the toss, commentator Ravi Shastri's antics had them in splits.

Ad

Shastri's animated toss presentation certainly amused both captains as they shared a good laugh with each other. The 63-year-old described the significance of the game and gave an apt introduction to Rohit and Smith. Here's what he said:

"It's Dubai once again. It's the semifinal time. It's ready to start up and crank up the engines folks. It's two champion teams of the modern era going head-to-head to the finish line. India vs Australia, it's the Champions Trophy and is coming to you live from the United Arab Emirates.

Ad

Trending

"For the Blues, coming out firing on all cylinders is the veteran Rohit Sharma. For the Yellows, ready to take off at the knots is the old warhorse Steve Smith."

Check out the moment below:

Ad

Ravi Shastri has notably been a revered figure in the commentary box over the years. He has called out Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup, India's title victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup. He is also famous for his animated toss presentations in the Indian Premier League as well.

Rohit Sharma nears ODI record after losing another toss in IND vs AUS Champions Trophy semifinal

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has lost his 11th consecutive toss in the ODI format. The streak started at the 2011 World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Interestingly, he equaled the record held by the former Netherlands skipper Peter Borren.

Ad

The current record is held by Brian Lara, who had lost 12 tosses on the trot from October 1998 to March 1999.

Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma played down the advantage of Australia winning the toss in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. The 'Hitman' revealed he was confused about whether to bowl or bat first, as the fresh surface is used for the game, saying:

"I was prepared to do both. When you're in two minds, it's better to lose the toss. We've played three games here and each time it had something different in it. You can't really say this is how the pitch is going to play.

"The pitch keeps changing its nature. At the end of the day, you have to play good cricket and that's what we are focused on. We've played good cricket in all three games and that's what we'll look to do now."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback