Rohit Sharma surpasses West Indies legend to climb to second spot in major ODI record list during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma eclipsed West Indies legend Chris Gayle in the list of the most sixes hit by a batter in ODIs. The right-handed batter surpassed the former cricketer's tally of 331 sixes during the Men in Blue's second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

Sharma overtook Gayle's with back-to-back sixes in the second over of the run-chase off pacer Gus Atkinson's bowling. The veteran batter hit another maximum in the subsequent over, taking his total to 334* sixes (at the time of writing) in 259 innings.

He is now only behind former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who finished his career with 351 sixes from 369 innings. Sharma has a great chance to shatter the all-time record in the near future.

Rohit Sharma's form has come under the scanner following a string of underwhelming performances. The ace opener was dismissed for just two in India's four-wicket victory over England in the ODI series opener. He is off to an impressive start in the second fixture. At the time of writing, he has scored 29 runs in 18 balls with the help of three sixes and a solitary four.

Rohit Sharma became India's fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma achieved yet another significant landmark during the second ODI between India and England. The 37-year-old bettered former captain Rahul Dravid's ODI tally of 10,889 runs to become the fourth-highest run-getter for India in the format.

Sharma has amassed 10,897* runs across 259 innings at an average of 49.08 and a strike rate of 92.50. The only three Indian players with more ODI runs than him are Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Virat Kohli (13,906) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426).

It is worth mentioning that Sharma is only active in ODIs and Test cricket. He announced his T20I retirement following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. His next big assignment as skipper following the ODI series against England is the 2025 Champions Trophy, beginning February 19.

