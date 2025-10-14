Rohit Sharma treats security personnel to selfies ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 14, 2025 17:24 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India batting star Rohit Sharma was seen outside the Mumbai international airport on Tuesday, October 14, and was seen treating security personnel to selfies before going inside. In a video surfaced on social media, the veteran cricketer was seemingly on his way to New Delhi before departing for Australia for the three-game ODI series, beginning on October 19.

The explosive right-handed batter will return to national colors for the first time since March, as the Men in Blue face Australia in a three-game 50-over rubber. However, he will no longer be captaining India, with Shubman Gill replacing the veteran in the role for the series. Nevertheless, fans will be delighted to see the star cricketer back for India. The venues for all three ODIs are expected to be packed.

also-read-trending Trending

Watch the below video:

The Nagpur-born cricketer has a healthy record in ODIs Down Under. In 30 ODIs in Australia, Rohit has mustered 1328 runs, averaging 53.12 alongside a strike rate of 90.59. Nevertheless, his last ODI innings in Australia came in January 2019.

"Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour" - Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir. (Image Credits: Getty)
Gautam Gambhir. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked after the second Test against the West Indies about Rohit and Virat Kohli's chances of playing in the next 50-over World Cup in 2027, head coach Gautam Gambhir urged the need to stay in the present. He said in the presser (as quoted by IANS):

"Look, ODI World Cup is still about two and a half years away and I think it is very important to stay in the present. Obviously, there are quality players coming back and their experience is going to be helpful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful tour."

The prolific batting duo were the top two run-getters in the 2023 World Cup hosted by India. However, the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final. Hence, both Kohli and Rohit are likely sticking around in the international arena to lift the World Cup in 2027.

Edited by Parag Jain
