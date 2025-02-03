India captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, and a few other players arrived at Nagpur airport ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, which starts on Thursday, February 6. In a clip shared on X by news agency ANI, Rohit and Kohli were seen along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer walking out of the airport in the evening on Sunday, February 2.

The above players, barring Iyer, will play their first game for India after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Meanwhile, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat England by 150 runs in the fifth T20I to complete a 4-1 series win on Sunday. Jaiswal and Gill were rested for the five-match affair.

Several players from the T20I squad, including Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh, will fly to Nagpur for the 50-over series to prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Watch Rohit and Kohli at Nagpur airport:

Gautam Gambhir keen to reunite with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs ENG ODI series

Gautam Gambhir is keen to reunite with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the ODI series against England. The two-time World Cup winner credited the duo for their exploits in the 50-over format. He said (via India Today):

"We are now getting two quality players (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) back in who've got a phenomenal record in one-day cricket. Hopefully they can come in and deliver and probably try and be as aggressive and positive as they can."

Both Kohli and Rohit have more than 10,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli needs 94 runs to complete 14,000 runs in the format. Meanwhile, Rohit has 10,886 runs in 265 ODIs.

Gambhir also backed India to play attacking cricket and post mammoth totals in white-ball cricket after the Men in Blue posted 247/9 in fifth T20I against England. The 43-year-old said:

"Just try and play as aggressively as we can. I think that we want to entertain the crowd. We want to entertain, we want to play that high risk cricket," he added.

India squad for 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

