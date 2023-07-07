"Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as T20 players" - Aakash Chopra on the tough calls for Ajit Agarkar as India's chairman of selectors

Aakash Chopra believes Ajit Agarkar, the recently appointed chairman of India's senior men's selection committee, has quite a few tough calls to make including deciding the T20I future of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Rohit, Kohli and Rahul are not part of India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. However, it is unclear whether it is only due to reasons such as workload management and injury or if they are no longer in the scheme of things for the shortest format.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the challenges ahead for Ajit Agarkar, elaborating:

"Tough calls to be taken, honestly speaking. Why am I saying that? Rohit Sharma as a captain after 2023? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as T20 players, that's a call the previous selectors have taken for sure but how do you go forward with that?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the former Indian pacer will have to come up with a transition plan to blood in the youngsters, saying:

"Then when do you start phasing out the seniors? Phase out perhaps is a wrong word but phasing out means that you want to start moving in a different direction. So how will you do that? When will you do that? What will be the communication?"

The selectors have left out Cheteshwar Pujara from the Test side as India start the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match series against the West Indies. Similar calls might have to be taken regarding some of the other seniors, especially after the ODI World Cup later this year.

"He is the one who can take the tough calls" - Aakash Chopra on Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar played more than 200 matches for India.

Aakash Chopra feels Ajit Agarkar is capable of making the tough calls, stating:

"I am expecting all that from Ajit. When Ajit was Mumbai's selectors, something similar happened and that is why he probably had to resign in the end. He has got immense respect from his peers and he is the one who can take the tough calls."

The former Indian opener pointed out some of the crucial decisions Agarkar might have to make over the next year or so, explaining:

"In my opinion, Indian cricket is at a stage where you will have to take quite a few tough calls in the next 12 months with regards to seniors - who, where, how and how much, how the roadmap ahead should be, how much do you invest in a particular youngster and the clarity of respecting first-class cricket."

Chopra concluded by observing that the new chairman of selectors' job is cut out. He added that while a coach is remembered based on the results he produces, the selectors are judged on whether the transition was handled properly, a new generation was prepared and a team that has the best chance to win a trophy was assembled.

