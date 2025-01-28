Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal to miss Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy tie - Reports

Mumbai stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are likely to miss the team's next Ranji Trophy fixture, according to a report in India Today. The 42-time Ranji Trophy champions will lock horns with Meghalaya in their last group fixture, starting on Thursday, January 30.

All three were part of Mumbai's previous Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu & Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Academy Ground in BKC, which they lost by five wickets within three days. None of Rohit, Shreyas, or Iyer made a significant impact in the game.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who endured a horrible Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scored three runs in the first innings. The right-hander managed 28 off 35 balls in the second essay. Jaiswal, on the other hand, managed only 30 runs across two innings. Iyer also struggled to get going, aggregating only 28 over two innings.

However, all three have been picked in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. The 50-over leg with get underway on February 6, followed by games on February 9 and 12, followed by the 2025 Champions Trophy.

This will be Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden ODI series, and he will look to make a mark ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Mumbai suffered a five-wicket defeat against Jammu & Kashmir

Heavyweights Mumbai suffered a shocking five-wicket defeat to Jammu & Kashmir at home in their previous Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Batting first, they were bundled out for only 120 runs. Shardul Thakur scored a valiant half-century to help his side cross the 100-run mark. Jammu did well in reply to secure an 86-run lead in the first innings.

The hosts suffered another batting collapse but an 184-run stand between Shardul and Tanush Kotian for the eighth-wicket saved Mumbai from some embarrassment. They were eventually bowled out for 290, with the visitors needing 205 runs to secure a win. Jammu raced to the target convincingly with five wickets in hand.

Mumbai will need a big win against Meghalaya and hope for favorable results to keep themselves alive for a quarterfinal spot in the Ranji Trophy.

