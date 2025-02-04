“Rohit and Virat are not robots” - Former England skipper backs India's veteran pair amid current slump ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has come to the defense of India’s veteran duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo are navigating through a challenging phase in their careers.

The pair’s most recent international assignment was the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Rohit struggled with just 31 runs across five innings. Meanwhile, Kohli could only manage 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, as India lost the five-match series 3-1.

Both veterans also faced difficulties in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. Rohit scored just 31 runs in two innings for Mumbai in their match against J&K. Whereas, Kohli managed a mere six runs in one innings for Delhi against Railways.

Despite these struggles, Pietersen has called for more respect toward the duo, emphasizing that every cricketer goes through tough phases. At the launch of Dram Bell Scotch Whisky, the 44-year-old remarked [as quoted by PTI]:

"(It’s) unfair. How can you tell somebody who's scored as many runs as these guys, they must retire? Yes, it's a discussion and it's a topic I get it, I understand it, but they deserve more respect than that.”

"Having had exactly the same challenges in my career, it happens. Rohit and Virat are not robots. They don't walk out there and get a hundred every time they bat. Maybe they had one bad Australian tour. Does that make them bad people? No. Does it make them bad cricketers? Absolutely not,” he added.

The veteran duo will be back in action on Thursday, February 6, when India take on England in the first match of the three-game ODI series in Nagpur.

“I always feel those kinds of players should be celebrated” - Kevin Pietersen on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

In the same conversation, Kevin Pietersen stressed that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are human beings who can’t perform in every match. He urged people to recognize their worth beyond mere statistics, saying:

“You guys need to understand, these guys are human beings. You give them bamboo now, but at the end of their careers, you look back and how did they make you feel when they played? They made people feel happy."

"It's not all about statistics. It's not all about winning and not about losing, and you finish your career like I did, people talk to me about how I made them feel when I played. A Virat makes people feel amazing. Rohit makes people feel amazing, so they should be celebrated, they get to 36, 37, or 38. I always feel those kinds of players should be celebrated,” Pietersen added.

In the upcoming series against England, Kohli (13,906 runs) will have the chance to become the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs. Meanwhile, Rohit (10,866 runs) could become the fourth Indian to surpass 11,000 ODI runs.

