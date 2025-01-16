  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • “Rolling the pitch, bringing tea for the coaches” - Shikhar Dhawan’s stunning revelation of his younger years

“Rolling the pitch, bringing tea for the coaches” - Shikhar Dhawan’s stunning revelation of his younger years

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jan 16, 2025 15:30 IST
Shikhar Dhawan Arrives Nepal To Play In NPL (Nepal Premier League) - Source: Getty
Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan played in the Nepal Premier League - Source: Getty

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in August 2024. The prolific left-hander, in a video shared by his foundation, the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, on Instagram, opened up about his experiences from his early days in cricket.

During the conversation with children from underprivileged backgrounds, Shikhar Dhawan recalled how he had started playing club cricket at a young age. He added he had to wait for a year to get an opportunity to play in a tournament.

Talking about his struggle during his initial years, the former opener recalled:

"I started playing at a young age for a club, practiced for a year, and got to play a tournament after a year. For a year I used to perform various chores, like rolling the pitch, bringing tea for the coaches, and enduring long hours under the sun, all in the hopes of getting just 10 minutes to bat at the end of the day."
also-read-trending Trending

Shikhar Dhawan made his international debut for India in 2010 against Australia at Visakhapatnam.

Shikhar Dhawan's impressive international career

The left-hander began his international career with his ODI debut against Australia in 2010. He finished among the great performers for India in the format, scoring 6793 runs from 167 matches at an average of 44.11, with 17 hundreds and 39 fifties.

Shikhar Dhawan played a massive role in India's triumph at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He was the leading run-getter of the tournament, with 363 runs from five innings at an average of 90.75.

The southpaw also played 34 Tests for India, making his debut against Australia in 2013. He scored 2315 runs at an average of 40.61, with seven hundreds and five half-centuries in the format. Dhawan also played 68 T20Is, scoring 1759 runs with 11 fifties.

His last international match for India came against Bangladesh in an ODI in 2022. After being away from the side for a long time, he eventually announced his retirement in 2024.

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी