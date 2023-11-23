"Ronaldo's diet plan is prepared by NASA scientists" - Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes audacious claim

Former cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja recently made the headlines with his bizarre comment on football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ramiz recently claimed that Ronaldo's diet is being curated by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) scientists. The video of him making the absurd remark has gone viral, making him a laughing stock among the masses.

During a discussion on SUNO news, Ramiz said:

"Ronaldo ki jo diet plan hai, woh NASA ke scientists usko set karte hain (Ronaldo's diet plan is prepared by NASA scientists)."

Ramiz Raja was appointed as PCB chairman in September 2021. However, his tenure came to a premature end following the team's 0-3 Test series loss at home against England. He was sacked from the role in December 2022.

Pakistan also endured a disappointing campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Green were knocked out from the group stage after finishing fifth in the points table with just four wins from nine matches.

Shan Masood's captaincy stint begins with Pakistan's three-match Test series vs Australia

Pakistan made several key changes to their leadership group following their dismal run at the 2023 World Cup. The aftermath of their exit saw skipper Babar Azam relinquish captaincy across formats.

The Pakistani selectors appointed senior batter Shan Masood as the new Test captain, while pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was named as the T20I skipper.

Masood's stint will kick off with a gruelling three-match away-from-home Test series against Australia. The opening encounter is scheduled to begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan's squad for Test series against Australia

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.