Royal London One-Day Cup 2023: How did the international players fare in Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Quarter-Final 1?

The knockout stages of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023 began on August 25. The first quarter-final saw Lancashire lock horns with Gloucestershire. The County Ground in Bristol hosted this encounter, which was a low-scoring one.

Lancashire opted to bat first but their batters faltered as they failed to build partnerships. Thomas Aspinwall top-scored with 47 as they got bundled out on 177 in 44.3 overs. David Payne, Paul van Meekeren, Anwar Ali, and Oliver Price picked up two wickets each for Gloucestershire.

In reply, Miles Hammond played a fantastic knock at the top of the order for Gloucestershire. He remained unbeaten on 109 off 85 balls as it helped them chase down the total in just 24.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

With this, they qualified for the semi-finals and will lock horns against Leicestershire in the second semi-final on Tuesday.

The second quarter-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023 will see Hampshire take on Worcestershire at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. The winner of this clash will face Warwickshire in the first semi-final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

With the conclusion of the first quarter-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023, let’s see how the international stars fared.

Keaton Jennings (Lancashire) – 8 (8)

The Lancashire skipper missed out in the first quarter-final as he got dismissed after scoring a run-a-ball eight while opening the batting.

Dane Vilas (Lancashire) – 15 (17)

Dane Vilas batted at four for Lancashire. He looked settled at the crease and scored 15 off 17 balls but fell on the last ball of the 10th over.

James Bracey (Gloucestershire) – 12 (13)

James Bracey opened the batting for Gloucestershire. He hit three boundaries and scored 12 before getting cleaned up by Tom Bailey.

Harry Tector (Gloucestershire) – 10* (9)

Harry Tector remained unbeaten on 10 off nine balls as Gloucestershire chased down 178 in the 25th over with eight wickets in hand.

Anwar Ali (Gloucestershire) – 2/26 (8)

Anwar Ali was brilliant with the ball for Gloucestershire. He picked the wickets of George Lavelle and Tom Bailey as he registered figures of 2/26 in his eight overs.

David Payne (Gloucestershire) – 2/21 (7.3)

David Payne bowled beautifully against Lancashire in the first quarter-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023. He picked up two wickets and gave away 21 runs in his 7.3 overs, which also include a maiden.

Paul van Meekeren (Gloucestershire) – 2/47 (8)

Paul van Meekeren bowled the first change for Gloucestershire and registered figures of 2/47 in his eight overs, which helped them knock over Lancashire on 177. They chased it down comfortably to reach the semi-finals.