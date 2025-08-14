"Please hold it and cut it" - India's 2007 T20 World Cup star recalls amusing incident from victory parade in Mumbai

Former Team India pacer RP Singh has revealed that a fan tossed a cake towards him and asked him to cut it during the victory parade in Mumbai after the Men in Blue's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. He also recalled that the celebration parade was 'beyond anything he had imagined'.India beat Pakistan by five runs in the nail-biting final of the 2007 T20 World Cup in Johannesburg to be crowned inaugural T20 world champions. Batting first, the Men in Blue put up 157-5 on the board in their 20 overs and then restricted the opposition to 152.Following India's memorable triumph in the 2007 T20 World Cup, a victory parade was organized in Mumbai, which witnessed a large gathering of fans. In the latest episode of the JioHotstar show 'Cheeky Singles', Singh revisited the emotions of the victory parade and also recalled an interesting incident. He commented (as quoted by ANI):&quot;We won the T20 World Cup in South Africa, celebrated there, and then landed in Dubai, where a few people congratulated us for lifting the trophy. When we finally landed in Mumbai, we thought we had achieved something special, but the celebration parade was beyond anything I had imagined.&quot;The roads were closed, and people were throwing things, chocolates, and even a small cake that someone tossed towards me saying, 'Please hold it and cut it.' I told them, 'Don't do this, it might fall.' It was raining, yet the crowds' energy was electric, with people celebrating wildly alongside us,&quot; the 39-year-old went on to add.Team India are the defending champions in the T20 format. They won the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma, beating South Africa in another close final that was played in Barbados.RP Singh was one of the heroes of India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumphSingh was India's leading wicket-taker in the 2007 T20 World Cup held in South Africa and the third-leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The left-arm pacer claimed 12 wickets in six innings at an average of 12.66 and an impressive economy rate of 6.33.Singh picked up 4-13 in the group match against South Africa in Durban. He also made a significant contribution in the final against Pakistan, claiming 3-26. The left-arm seamer got the scalps of Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal and Umar Gul.