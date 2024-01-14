"Ruining a youngster's career cause of personal grudges"- Fans react after Team India drop Shubman Gill for 2nd T20I vs AFG

Team India youngster Shubman Gill has been dropped from the playing XI for the second T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday (January 14). The hosts won the first T20I in Mohali on Thursday and currently have a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is hosting the second T20I of the series tonight. After missing the previous game due to personal reasons, Virat Kohli is back in the playing XI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who sat out in Mohali due to a niggle, also regained his opening spot. Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma made way for the duo in the XI. Gill hit a mini cameo of 23 (12) while opening the batting in the 1st T20I, while Tilak scored 26 (22) after coming in at number 3.

Shubman Gill is yet to show required consistency in T20Is, as he has scored only 335 runs across 14 games at an average of 25.77, including a century and a half-century. Due to his modest record, quite a few have raised question marks over his place in the playing XI.

Some fans were in unison with Team India management's decision to drop Gill, while a few others felt that he should be backed for more games, considering his potential and talent. Here are some of the mixed reactions to the development on X:

"We want to try out certain things"- India captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking after winning the toss, Team India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. He revealed that the nature of the surface and venue influenced his decision-making. Rohit said:

"We're going to bowl first. No particular reason, just the nature of the ground. Quite a chasing ground, small boundaries as well. We played well in the 1st T20. The things we've been talking about in the change room we've been able to come out and execute. I got to see that as well."

On the thought process of the team management, he continued:

"We asked certain players to do a certain role and it was pleasing to see the players come out and do that role. There's not much to say, they are quite fearless in their own way. They don't worry about too many things. There's no baggage as well. They just want to express themselves which is good and it's our duty to encourage them. It's just about giving them enough time in the middle, backing them as much as possible and let them be free."

Sharma added:

"We want to try out certain things. Results do matter but we will try and do things that are important for us moving forward keeping the World Cup in mind. Kohli and Jaiswal are back for Gill and Tilak."

Do you think dropping Shubman Gill from the Indian T20I playing XI is the right call? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

