"Run machine Prasidh Krishna" - Fans brutally troll Indian pacer following expensive spell on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test 

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna looked off color at Edgbaston, Birmingham, during the morning session of the side's ongoing second Test against England. The fast bowler was taken to the cleaners by the English batters.

Prasidh finished with underwhelming figures of 8-0-61-0 at Lunch. The 29-year-old consistently erred with his line and length, leaking runs at an economy rate of 7.60.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith got the better of Praisdh in the 32nd over, hitting him for four fours and one maximum. The hosts were under pressure after Mohammed Siraj dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes off successive deliveries in the second over of the day.

However, Prasidh couldn't capitalize on it and ultimately ended up bowling a costly spell. The right-arm seamer was trolled by several fans for his dismal performances.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Prasidh Krishna is a mixture of Kohli and Bumrah, he bats like Bumrah and bowls like Kohli," wrote a fan.

"Krishna is a wicket taking bowler. He will definitely take wicket of Gambhir by the time series ends," joked a fan.

"Story of last few overs - Prasidh Krishna bowls short. English batsmen hit long" remarked another.

"Prasidh Krishna is like that one friend in every group who doesn't have a plan. He just decides something at the very last minute & ends up messing things.1 ball he'll bowl Short, 1 full, 1 Wide, 1 down the Legside," chimed in yet another.

England were reeling at 84/5 after Stokes' golden duck. Jamie Smith and Harry Brook helped the hosts bounce back brilliantly. They finished 249/5 in 47 overs at Lunch, with Smith (102* off 82) and Brook (91* off 127) unbeaten. England trail India by 338 runs at this stage.

Prasidh Krishna created an unwanted record in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Prasidh Krishna failed to deliver an impactful performance in the Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. While he picked up three wickets in England's first innings, he conceded 128 runs from 20 overs at an economy rate of 6.40.

He created an embarrassing record, registering the worst economy rate by an Indian bowler in Test cricket after a spell of a minimum of 20 overs. The seamer proved expensive in the fourth innings as well.

Prasidh recorded figures of 15-0-92-0, conceding runs at an economy rate of 6.10. England overhauled India's 371-run target to register the tenth-highest run chase in Test cricket history.

