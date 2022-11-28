Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad set the internet on fire with a record-breaking seven sixes in an over during the quarter-final match against Uttar Pradesh at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Monday (November 28).

Ruturaj smashed seven sixes off Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Shiva Singh in the penultimate over of the Maharashtra innings. To the bowler's dismay, the fifth ball of the 49th over was called for no-ball.

Gaikwad capitalized on every delivery to ensure the ball sailed into the stands - a marvelous record of seven in seven. He recorded the joint-most runs in an over and became the 11th Indian player to hit a List A double hundred during the innings.

Ruturaj became the first-ever batter to hit seven sixes in an over in all formats of cricket comprising List A, First-Class and T20. Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Jaskaran Malhotra are the only players to record six sixes in an over in international cricket.

Twitter went berserk after Gaikwad etched his name for an incredulous record in the history of the game. Here's how fans reacted to Gaikwad's seven sixes in an over on the microblogging platform.

- Maiden List A double-hundred, betters his PB to 220*

- Joint-most runs in an over in List A cricket (42 off 43)

- 1st batter to score 7 sixes in an over in List A cricket.

Records created by Ruturaj Gaikwad in #VijayHazareTrophy today
- Maiden List A double-hundred, betters his PB to 220*
- Joint-most runs in an over in List A cricket (42 off 43)
- 1st batter to score 7 sixes in an over in List A cricket.
- 11th Indian to hit List A double-hundred

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad went crazy today against UP. Guy scored 220* in just 159 balls with 10 4's and 16 6's. What's even more crazy is that he was at 83 when he faced his 100th delivery. Man scored 137 runs in the next 59 deliveries he faced. Some crazy innings right there. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad went crazy today against UP. Guy scored 220* in just 159 balls with 10 4's and 16 6's. What's even more crazy is that he was at 83 when he faced his 100th delivery. Man scored 137 runs in the next 59 deliveries he faced. Some crazy innings right there. https://t.co/rLcmcNsVmS

Unreal Ruturaj Gaikwad. History:- Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 43 runs in an over - 6,6,6,6,N6,6,6 - Only player to hit 7 Sixes in an over.Unreal Ruturaj Gaikwad. https://t.co/mdGjS2hXoi

Prayag @theprayagtiwari 7 sixes in an over, Ruturaj gaikwad you beauty. 43 run's in a single over. 7 sixes in an over, Ruturaj gaikwad you beauty. 43 run's in a single over. 😂♥️ https://t.co/hg25cAttGE

Sagar @sagarcasm 7 sixes in one over. Ruturaj Gaikwad actually played an over that we all imagined to play as a kid 7 sixes in one over. Ruturaj Gaikwad actually played an over that we all imagined to play as a kid https://t.co/jXvIygpxa7

Ruturaj Gaikwad ends with unbeaten 220 off 159 balls vs a good quality UP bowling attack. It includes 10 fours and 16 sixes with 7 sixes on the trot in the 49th over. Insane knock this!

Completed His Double smashed seven sixes in an over!!

7 sixes in an over!!!

Consistent player Ruturaj Gàikwad

No hate to Rohit, but it's time we move on! This guys play is best suited in opening in the ODIs. Ffs let's not waste a talent which could have an impact in coming decade.

This what happens when you bowl spin to well set Gaikwad in 49th over. Man literally dominates spin in the middle overs. Seven sixes just madness

It seven 6s. btw #RuturajGaikwad is far far better than K L Rahul as opener in both t20 and ODI.

Ruturaj Gaikwad double ton propels Maharashtra to 330/5

With 43 runs coming in the 49th over off Shiva Singh, Gaikwad reached his maiden double-ton in List A cricket. The Maharashtra opener tonked a couple of sixes more in the final over off Kartik Tyagi. He finished on 220* off 159 balls, laced with 16 sixes and 10 boundaries.

Gaikwad scored more than two-thirds of the runs for Maharashtra in their mammoth total of 330/5. Ankit Bawne and Azim Kazi each scored 37 runs to add a meager contribution to the team in the knockout game.

With his recent scintillating knock, Ruturaj has taken his tally to 384 runs in just three innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

