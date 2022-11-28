Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad set the internet on fire with a record-breaking seven sixes in an over during the quarter-final match against Uttar Pradesh at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Monday (November 28).
Ruturaj smashed seven sixes off Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Shiva Singh in the penultimate over of the Maharashtra innings. To the bowler's dismay, the fifth ball of the 49th over was called for no-ball.
Gaikwad capitalized on every delivery to ensure the ball sailed into the stands - a marvelous record of seven in seven. He recorded the joint-most runs in an over and became the 11th Indian player to hit a List A double hundred during the innings.
Ruturaj became the first-ever batter to hit seven sixes in an over in all formats of cricket comprising List A, First-Class and T20. Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Jaskaran Malhotra are the only players to record six sixes in an over in international cricket.
Twitter went berserk after Gaikwad etched his name for an incredulous record in the history of the game. Here's how fans reacted to Gaikwad's seven sixes in an over on the microblogging platform.
Ruturaj Gaikwad double ton propels Maharashtra to 330/5
With 43 runs coming in the 49th over off Shiva Singh, Gaikwad reached his maiden double-ton in List A cricket. The Maharashtra opener tonked a couple of sixes more in the final over off Kartik Tyagi. He finished on 220* off 159 balls, laced with 16 sixes and 10 boundaries.
Gaikwad scored more than two-thirds of the runs for Maharashtra in their mammoth total of 330/5. Ankit Bawne and Azim Kazi each scored 37 runs to add a meager contribution to the team in the knockout game.
With his recent scintillating knock, Ruturaj has taken his tally to 384 runs in just three innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.