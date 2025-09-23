"He’s still figuring out how to play that role" - Ryan ten Doeschate backs Team India star ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh

Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has backed Sanju Samson to perform the role of the No. 5 batter in T20Is, even though it's an unfamiliar position for the cricketer. He indirectly hinted that there seems to no place in the top four right now in T20Is, hence Samson will have to prove himself at No. 5.

Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings during the five-match T20I series in England earlier this year. While Abhishek was impressive with the bat, Samson failed to make an impact. Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Shubman Gill was recalled to the T20I team and has opened with Abhishek in all of Team India's matches in the tournament being played in the UAE.

At a press conference ahead of India's second Super 4 match against Bangladesh, Ten Doeschate shed light on the team's thinking with regard to Samson's batting position in the T20I playing XI. The former Dutch cricketer stated:

"He’s had two outings now, two decent chances. He’s still figuring out how to play that role. The wicket also got a bit [tougher] in the Pakistan game. Certainly, with the way Shubman and Abhi are going at the top and you’ve got the captain batting at three. And the way Tilak’s [Varma] played, we are really looking for a No. 5.

We believe Sanju is the best man for that job. We’ve got no doubt that he will figure out how to play that role in the future," Ten Doeschate added.

Samson batted at No. 3 in the group match against Oman and scored 56 off 45 balls. In the Super 4 match against Pakistan in Dubai, he came into bat at No. 5. The right-handed batter struggled and was bowled for 13 off 17 balls.

"Very difficult for Jitesh or Rinku to get a game" - Ryan ten Doeschate on Team India's playing combination

India have dominated the Asia Cup so far, winning four matches out of four. However, because their top-order has been in great form, the middle and lower order batters have not got a lot of time in the middle. Also, the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh are yet to play a game.

Admitting that India would have liked their middle and lower order batters to have had some runs under their belt, Ten Doeschate explained that the format of the tournament makes it difficult for them to experiment too much. He elaborated:

"Obviously, we tried in Abu Dhabi to get some guys some time at the wickets. But, we are trying to manage looking ahead and also managing important tournaments like the Asia Cup. So it’s very difficult for someone like a Jitesh or a Rinku to get a game given the situation we find ourselves in. But the boys are doing excellent work in training.

"You probably have to look at bilateral series more realistically to give guys a chance to show how flexible they are. With the format of this competition, you cannot take your foot off the pedal at any time. That’s been the unfortunate consequence of what we are trying to achieve by trying guys at different positions," the 45-year-old added.

India will face Bangladesh in their second Super 4 match in Dubai on Wednesday. They will then take on Sri Lanka at the same venue on September 26.

