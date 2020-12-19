SA V SL 2020: 2 members of South African cricket team test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tests against Sri Lanka

Two members of the South African cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's entry into the bio-secure environment for the Test series against Sri Lanka. The tests took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that the players who have tested positive will go into isolation as per the protocols. A CSA statement informed:

"The players will no longer form part of the Test team and will observe the Covid-19 protocols, including isolating with immediate effect. CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being.”

"CSA can also confirm that no other players in the currently named squad were deemed close contacts after contact tracing procedures were conducted.”

Domestic cricket in South Africa on hold following second wave of COVID-19

CSA confirms that two members of the #Proteas team have returned positive COVID-19 results following their scheduled first round of testing ahead of the team’s entry into the Bio-Secure Environment for the #BetwayTest series against Sri Lanka. #SAvSL #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/aJxgyqjvpD — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 18, 2020

The South African cricket team will kick off their preparations for the series against Sri Lanka in Pretoria from Saturday.

Meanwhile, domestic cricket in South Africa was postponed owing to the existing COVID-19 situation in the country. CSA informed:

"The decision to postpone the upcoming round of four-day matches, which were scheduled from December 20-23, comes in light of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which is currently affecting South Africa. In addition, some of the host stadiums are in Covid-19 hotspots."

Graeme Smith, CSA Director of Cricket, stated that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all involved. He was quoted as saying in an IANS report:

"In the interest of Cricket South Africa's duty of care to its franchise players, support staff and stadium personnel and in accordance with Government health and safety regulations, CSA has opted to postpone the final round of domestic fixtures of 2020."

Smith added that the players have been given an extended break till the Momentum One-Day Cup, which is scheduled to begin on January 8.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT:

CSA has included three more players to the Proteas squad ahead of the #BetwayTest series against Sri Lanka. Former South Africa under-19s captain, Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla and Dwaine Pretorius make up the trio.



#SAvSL #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/WQVLx14zqB — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 18, 2020

Earlier this month, England’s tour of South Africa had to be postponed midway after multiple instances of Proteas players testing positive.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) as well as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) agreed to postpone the series keeping the ‘mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams’ in mind.