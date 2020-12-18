The SCG is scheduled to host the New Year Test against India. Meanwhile. Cricket Australia (CA) is keeping a close tab on the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney's northern beaches region. State governments could tighten their borders across the nation owing to the outbreak.

According to ESPN Cricinfo report, David Warner, who is currently in Sydney, may be flown into Melbourne earlier than scheduled to avoid further potential border restrictions to Victoria. Warner missed the first Test as he is recovering from a groin injury, but is likely to take part in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

CA directed media persons covering the first Test to inform them whether they visited the northern beaches in the last three weeks. Some Sydney-based members of the broadcast production teams in Adelaide were asked to stop working as a precautionary measure on Friday morning. Commentator Brett Lee also flew back home to Sydney.

CA in touch with MCG over COVID-19 situation

The report further added that CA is in constant touch with the Melbourne Cricket Club. A pitch for playing back-to-back Tests at the MCG could be prepared as a back-up just in case the COVID-19 situation in Sydney worsens.

The cluster around Avalon Beach to Sydney's north reportedly has 28 COVID-19 cases. The New South Wales Health has successfully contact traced 27 of these.

While the area to the north of the Spit Bridge has been given stay-at-home orders, South Australian and Victorian borders are open to NSW. The two regions are crucial to the continuation of the ongoing Test series between India and Australia.

Victoria's state government has come up with a permit system for NSW visitors to the south. They have also advised residents not to visit Sydney due to the current COVID-19 crisis.

Apart from India’s tour of Australia, the BBL 2020-21 is also underway, with matches scheduled to be played in Tasmania, Queensland, the ACT and South Australia over the next two weeks.

The CA is treading cautiously and will take any decision, if needed, at an appropriate time, keeping the safety of all in mind.