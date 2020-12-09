IND vs AUS 2020: MCG likely to get increased crowd capacity for Australia's Boxing Day Test against Indian Cricket Team

The government of Victoria has revealed that it is considering increasing crowd capacity for the much-awaited Boxing Day Test between the Indian cricket team and Australia.

Fans from both the sides will be happy with the latest developments as it allows more people to fill up the stadium.

Indian cricket fans have always been vocal in their support in away tours and this news comes as a major sign of relief for them.

The news comes as a result of the state not reporting fresh COVID-19 cases for 40 consecutive days.

The current COVID-safe levels for MCG sits at 25,000 i.e. 25 per cent of 100,000. But with the latest developments, it's likely to see a large increase. The Melbourne Cricket Club also mentioned that it could even go up to 50,000 by January.

Speaking about the latest developments and increased ticket sales, Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula mentioned that the possibility was there but it boiled down to the decision of the chief health officer.

Some cracking catches from both teams in the Dettol T20I series 👐#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3iRhIJWIZq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2020

He added that he was working closely with Cricket Australia and MCG for an increased crowd for the Tests between the Indian cricket team and Australia.

"I’m working closely with Cricket Australia and with the MCG, there are conversations happening within the government about it. But ultimately, the CHO will make a decision about whether there’s any more than 25,000.” he added

The ticket sales for Australia's Tests against the Indian cricket team will go live on Friday and CA has mentioned that it's looking to sell more tickets as the restrictions ease.

'The more the merrier isn't it?'- Matthew Wade on possibilities of an increased crowd in Tests vs Indian cricket team

The idea of increased crowds at MCG was welcomed by the players this week. Speaking about it to a set of journalists, Matthew Wade said:

“Whether there’s 5000 or 105,000, it’ll still be the same special moment for us to play in a Boxing day Test. But the more the merrier isn’t it?"

The Indian cricket team will face-off against Australia in a four-match Test series that commences on December 17.

The Indian cricket team will first face the Australia A side in a pink-ball warmup game in the lead up to the Tests on December 11.

The capacity for next week’s first Test in Adelaide remains 25,000 at this stage. The first three days are already sold out to the general public.