David Warner has indicated that he is preparing to make a comeback in the Boxing Day Test against India. The opener isn't part of the Australian XI for the first Test as he is recovering from a groin injury which he suffered in the limited-overs series versus India.

David Warner wished his team best of luck before the start of the four-match Test series on Thursday.

Disappointed with missing Test through injury: David Warner

David Warner said that he was disappointed with missing a Test match through injury as he had never done so before.

The 34-year-old is hopeful of recovering in time for the second Test. He revealed what he needs to do to prove his fitness. Speaking on SEN Track’s Bensley, David Warner said:

“I am (hopeful); that’s one that I never want to miss out on. It’s my first missed Test through injury, so I’m obviously very disappointed with that. With the big series that it is, it’s devastating to miss a Test, but I know that the guys who are walking out there today are going to put their best foot forward.

“Hopefully we start the series well and try and win this one moving onto Boxing Day and get that momentum into the new year. Hopefully I can get up and about and start running at a higher tempo. I managed to get up to 14 kilometres an hour, so I’ve got to work towards a max of 26 to 30 kilometres an hour by next week.

“If I can run between wickets and move laterally and do some ground fielding by the end of next week, I should be ready to go. Fingers are crossed.”

Australia have gone in with Matthew Wade and Joe Burns at the top of the order for the opening Test against India.

Burns is fortunate to be playing given his dismal form. He managed scores of 4, 0, 0 & 1 in two warm-up games against India A.

The return of David Warner will undoubtedly be a big boost for the Aussies if he manages to prove his fitness before the Boxing Day Test.