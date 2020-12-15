BBL 2020-21: Brisbane Heat players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence sanctioned after COVID-19 protocol breach

A day after Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence played the BBL 2020 match between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat while maintaining physical distance from the rest of the players, the duo has been sanctioned for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

With the investigation into the breach now complete, Brisbane Heat and the players, namely Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence, have been sanctioned under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct.

BBL 2020 stars learn their fate after COVID-19 breach

Although Cricket Australia fined all the parties for the COVID-19 bubble breaches, it has taken the decision of not suspending Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence. Brisbane Heat has been fined $50,000, with $20,000 suspended for the remainder of the BBL 2020 season. The BBL 2020 team has been found guilty of violating sections 1, 3, 4 and 9 of the COVID-19 Directive for State Associations and W/BBL Teams.

Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence on the other hand, have been issued a report each and served a notice under section 2.23 of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct. The section refers to actions that can be either (a) is contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket, or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute.

As a result of the violations, both BBL 2020 stars have been fined $10,000 each, with $4,000 suspended for the remainder of the season. According to the statement, both Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have accepted the punishment dished out to them.

When did the BBL 2020 breach take place?

The infringements made by Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence relate to an incident from Saturday, December 12. The duo was found guilty of socialising in public ahead of the BBL 2020 match between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat. In a statement on Tuesday, Chris Lynn, while discussing the BBL 2020 controversy admitted to taking a picture with a member of the public form a licensed venue. The Heat Captain then admitted to catching a taxi after being "lulled into a false sense of security".

After the matter came to light, both Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence had to play the 8th match of BBL 2020 in a unique manner, as they maintained their distance from the other cricketers and match officials.

Although Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence tested negative for COVID-19, the duo had to use a different change room, while they were also not allowed into the team dugout.

The news will come as a big relief to Brisbane Heat's management and fans, particularly after Chris Lynn's strong showing in their last BBL 2020 match. Both Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence are an integral part of the team's top-order, and their continued availability will certainly act a boost for the BBL 2020 side.