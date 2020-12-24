SA V SL 2020: Captain Dimuth Karunaratne reveals Sri Lanka's new Test jersey

Sri Lanka is currently on tour to South Africa for a two-match Test series. Ahead of the first Test, Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne revealed his side's new Test jersey. The jersey included a sponsor in front which is unseen in Tests. The Sri Lanka cricket tweeted an explanation.

For the first time, the Sri Lanka men's Test team shirt will feature a large sponsor logo across the front.



This temporary call was taken by the ICC as a measure to help cricket boards recover from revenue losses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 23, 2020

Centurion's SuperSport Park Stadium will host the first Test starting on December 26. The two teams will then travel to Johannesburg for the final match.

This will be Sri Lanka's first international game since the COVID-19 break. The island nation was set to play England in Sri Lanka in March 2020. However, that tour will now take place in January 2021.

Sri Lanka's record in South Africa

South Africa has always been a tough venue for Asian teams, and Sri Lanka hasn't fared well over the years. In 15 Test matches on South African soil, Sri Lanka has won only three Tests and lost 11.

However, Sri Lanka pulled off a surprise whitewash when they toured South Africa in 2019. The visitors won the two-match Test series 2-0, and the first Test match will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.

Kusal Perera played a heroic knock of 153* to guide his team home when Sri Lanka was down in the dumps while chasing 304 in the fourth innings.

Kusal Perera & Vishwa Fernando: 78* v South Africa



Ben Stokes & Jack Leach: 76* v Australia



The two largest 10th wicket partnerships in winning run chases have taken place in 2019.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/DXq6ynKu9s — ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2019

Kusal Perera played a heroic knock of 153* to guide his team home when Sri Lanka was down in the dumps while chasing 304 in the fourth innings.

With good memories from last time around, Dimuth Karunaratne and his team will once again look to get the better of the Proteas in their backyard.