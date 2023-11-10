SA vs AFG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match

South Africa will take on Afghanistan in match number 42 of the 2023 World Cup Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, November 10. This will be a day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The match is unlikely to have any bearing on the semi-final line-up, but both the teams will be keen to end the league stage on a high for varied reasons.

South Africa have confirmed their spot in the top four, with six wins in eight matches. They, however, suffered a massive hammering at the hands of India in their previous match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After conceding 326/5 with the ball, they were bundled out for 83 in 27.1 overs. The Proteas would thus want to head into the knockouts in a positive frame of mind.

It can be safely assumed that Afghanistan will not finish in the top four even if they register a big win over South Africa. At the same time, they have exceeded expectations with four wins, three of them against top sides. Afghanistan will thus be keen to finish an impressive World Cup campaign on a high.

South Africa vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa and Afghanistan have met only once in the one-day format in 2019. The Proteas hammered the Asian side by nine wickets in the match in Cardiff.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 1

Matches won by South Africa: 1

Matches won by Afghanistan: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

South Africa vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The only South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI match was played during the 2019 World Cup in England. Afghanistan batted first and were bundled out for 125 in 34.1 overs. Set a DLS target of 127 in 48 overs, the Proteas romped home with 116 balls to spare.

Last 5 South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI matches

As mentioned above, the two sides have clashed only once in the one-day format. Leg-spinner Imran Tahir was the Player of the Match for his figures of 4/29 in seven overs in the 2019 World Cup match.

Here's a short summary of the only ODI match played between South Africa and Afghanistan:

SA (131/1) beat AFG (125) by 9 wickets [DLS method], Jun 15, 2019