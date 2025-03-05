SA vs NZ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy Semifinal 2

South Africa will take on New Zealand in the second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. The Proteas finished first in Group B, with five points, while New Zealand ended second in Group A, with two wins and a defeat. The winner of the second semifinal will take on India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on March 9.

The Proteas began their campaign in the ICC event with a thumping 107-run win over Afghanistan in Karachi. Their much-hyped contest against Australia in Rawalpindi was a dampener as the game was abandoned without even the toss being held. In their third match, South Africa got the better of a hapless England by seven wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi.

New Zealand began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a 60-run victory over hosts Pakistan in Karachi in the tournament opener. In their second match, they beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi. The Kiwis failed to secure the top spot in Group A as they went down to Team India by 44 runs in Dubai.

South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa and New Zealand have met 73 times in the one-day format, with the Proteas having a significant 42-26 lead in the head-to-head battle. Five matches between the two sides have produced no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 73

Matches won by South Africa: 42

Matches won by New Zealand: 26

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 5

South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

South Africa and New Zealand have met twice in the Champions Trophy, with both teams winning one game each. The Kiwis hammered the Proteas by 87 runs in Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium) in 2006. South Africa registered a five-wicket win against New Zealand in Centurion in 2009.

Matches Played: 2

Matches won by South Africa: 1

Matches won by New Zealand: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 South Africa vs New Zealand ODIs

New Zealand have won three of the last five one-day matches played against South Africa. The Kiwis beat the Proteas by six wickets in Lahore in the tri-series clash played ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between South Africa and New Zealand

New Zealand (308/4) beat South Africa (304/6) by 6 wickets, February 10, 2025

South Africa (357/4) beat New Zealand (167) by 190 runs, November 01, 2023

New Zealand (245/6) beat South Africa (241/6) by 4 wickets, June 19, 2019

South Africa (150/4) beat New Zealand (149) by 6 wickets, March 04, 2017

New Zealand (280/3) beat South Africa (279/8) by 7 wickets, March 01, 2017

