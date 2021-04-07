ICC rankings: Fakhar Zaman rises to No. 12 after spectacular 193

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has climbed seven places to occupy the No. 12 slot in the latest ICC rankings for batsmen in ODIs .

Fakhar Zaman scored a stupendous 193 off 155 balls in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Johannesburg. Despite his brilliance, Pakistan lost the match.

Zaman was run-out in the last over of the game as Pakistan made 324 for 9 in response to South Africa’s 341 for 6.

For South Africa, Rassie van der Dussen reached a career-best ranking of 22. He scored 123 not out in the first ODI and 60 in the second. The Proteas were dealt a big blow as Rassie van der Dussen was ruled out of the deciding ODI with a Grade One left quadriceps muscle strain.

South African captain Temba Bavuma scored 92 in the second ODI against Pakistan. The knock saw him claim a career-best 88th spot in the ICC rankings for batsmen.

Among the bowlers, South African speedster Anrich Nortje claimed figures of 4-51 and 3-63. The two impressive performances saw him reach the 73rd spot in the ICC rankings for bowlers in ODI . Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, who took five wickets in the first two ODIs, gained 71 places and is at the 143rd position.

South Africa's @KagisoRabada25 enters the top five in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for bowling.



Full list: https://t.co/sipiRJgcGu pic.twitter.com/cMJgeoYFDS — ICC (@ICC) April 7, 2021

Major gains for Kraigg Brathwaite in ICC rankings among Test batsmen

In the ICC rankings for Tests, Kraigg Brathwaite was the major gainer. He moved 21 places to 43rd position, having scored 126 and 85 in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Oshada Fernando's unbeaten 66 in the second innings saw him gain 11 places to reach the No. 61 spot. Jason Holder remains the No. 1 all-rounder in the ICC rankings for Tests. He scored 30 and 71 not out and claimed 2-39 against Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

In the T20Is, New Zealand debutant Finn Allen blasted a 71 from 29 balls in the rain-affected third match against Bangladesh. The knock saw him move into the top 100 in the ICC rankings for batsmen in T20Is.

South Africa's @KagisoRabada25 enters the top five in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for bowling.



Full list: https://t.co/sipiRJgcGu pic.twitter.com/cMJgeoYFDS — ICC (@ICC) April 7, 2021

Among bowlers, Tim Southee moved one slot up to No. 6 after taking 3-15 in the final game against Bangladesh.