SA vs SL 2020: Quinton de Kock to captain South Africa for two-match Test series against Sri Lanka

South Africa have named a 15-man squad for their upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which gets underway on Boxing Day. The Proteas will be led by Quinton de Kock, who has been named Test captain in a temporary role for the 2020-21 season.

The 27-year-old already leads South Africa in the limited-overs formats but has come under a bit of pressure after a heavy defeat to England in the T20I series recently.

The decision to name Quinton de Kock as Test captain comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering the fact that South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith had previously said that he would not be considered for the role.

Quinton de Kock takes over the Test captaincy (albeit temporarily) from Faf du Plessis, who stepped down as captain earlier this year. A permanent captain will be announced in the coming months.

South Africa pacers Kagiso Rabada (groin) and Dwaine Pretorius (hamstring) remain out due to injuries, which is a big blow for the hosts. They will be assessed in the next few days and could still be added to the squad if they prove they are fit.

The South Africa squad does feature pace bowler Glenton Stuurman, opening batsman Sarel Erwee and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. The trio have received their maiden call-ups and could make their Test debuts later this month.

South Africa are due to face Sri Lanka in two Test matches before they face Pakistan in a two-match Test series. The Proteas will then host Australia for a three-match Test series (the first Test series between the two teams since the 2018 ball-tampering saga).

South Africa players ahead of their Test match against England

South Africa squad for their two-Test series against Sri Lanka

Quinton de Kock (capt, wk), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne