SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Faf du Plessis and Gerald Coetzee lead charts - Updated after Match 29

Faf du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings secured second place in the points table of the inaugural SA20 2023 after beating Rashid Khan’s MI Cape Town by 76 runs on Monday, February 6 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Leus du Plooy was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 81 off 48 balls with the help of 11 fours and one six. Kyle Simmonds and Gerald Coetzee picked up three wickets apiece and helped JSK bowl out Cape Town for 113.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Faf du Plessis of the Joburg Super Kings remains the top run-getter of the championship. The JSK skipper has scored 369 runs from 10 matches at an average of 46.12 and a strike-rate of 148.19 with a century and two half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Durban’s Super Giants’ Heinrich Klaasen is second on the list with 363 runs at an average of 60.50 and a strike-rate of 164.25 with a century and three half-centuries to his name. Du Plessis and Klaasen are the only players to have reached triple figures in the ongoing SA20.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers

Gerald Coetzee of the Joburg Super Kings replaced Pretoria Capitals’ Anrich Nortje as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Coetzee has picked up 17 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.71 and an incredible strike-rate of 8.6.

Nortje, on the other hand, has 15 wickets to his name from eight matches at an economy rate of 6.51. He could go past Coetzee if he picks up three wickets in the Capitals’ final league game against the Paarl Royals on Tuesday.

Roelof van der Merwe of Sunrisers Eastern Cape is third on the list with 14 wickets from eight matches. Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, and Kagiso Rabada have also done well.

Poll : 0 votes