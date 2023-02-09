SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jos Buttler and Anrich Nortje lead charts - Updated after Semi-final 1 

The Pretoria Capitals became the first team to advance to the final of the inaugural SA20 2023. After finishing first in the league stage with 32 points, the Capitals defeated David Miller’s Paarl Royals by 29 runs in the first semi-final at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

After putting up a decent score of 153 for eight on the board, the Capitals bowled the Royals out for 124 in 19 overs. Left-handed batter Rilee Rossouw was named the Player of the Match after he scored 56 runs off 41 balls with five fours and three sixes.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Jos Buttler of the Paarl Royals is the leading run-scorer of the tournament as the right-handed batter has racked up 391 runs from 11 matches at an average of 39.10 and a strike-rate of 132.54 with four half-centuries to his name.

Faf du Plessis of the Joburg Super Kings is second on the list. The former South Africa captain has scored 369 runs from 10 matches at an average of 46.12 with one century and two half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Leus du Plooy, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram have also performed well in the championship.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in SA20 2023

Anrich Nortje of the Pretoria Capitals regained the top spot on the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 18 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 6.26. His average and strike-rate of 13.50 and 12.9h, respectively, are also excellent.

Joburg Super Kings’ Gerald Coetzee has the opportunity to go past Nortje in the second semi-final. The right-arm fast bowler has 17 wickets to his name from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.71. His strike-rate of 8.65 has been a major positive for his team.

