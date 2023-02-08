SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee lead charts - Updated after Match 30

The Pretoria Capitals beat the Paarl Royals by 59 runs in Match No. 30 of the SA20 2023. Kusal Mendis became the Player of the Match after he scored 80 runs off 41 balls, helping the Capitals post a massive target of 227 for the Royals to chase.

The Royals needed to score 16 to make sure they made their way through to the playoffs by edging Quinton de Kock’s Durban’s Super Giants. In the end, they finished on 169 and lived to fight another day.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Jos Buttler of the Paarl Royals is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-hander finished the league stage with 378 runs from 10 matches at an average of 42 and a strike-rate of 131.70. He has four half-centuries and a top score of 70 to show for his efforts.

Faf du Plessis of the Joburg Super Kings is second on the list, having racked up 369 runs from 10 matches at an average and strike-rate of 46.12 and 148.19, respectively. Du Plessis held the top spot for a brief while before Buttler displaced him.

Both Butter and Du Plessis will have a chance to add to their tally in the semis. Heinrich Klaasen of Durban’s Super Giants scored 363 runs at an average of 60.50 and a strike-rate of 164.25.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in SA20 2023

Gerald Coetzee of the Joburg Super Kings has picked up 17 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.71 and an incredible strike-rate of 8.6. Anrich Nortje is one of the main reasons why the Pretoria Capitals finished on top of the table with 31 points to their name.

Nortje picked up six wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 6.17. Roelof van der Merwe picked up 14 wickets from eight games at an economy rate of 5.26.

Poll : 0 votes