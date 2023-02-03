SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jos Buttler and Roelfof van der Merwe lead charts - Updated after Match 23

Durban’s Super Giants defeated MI Cape Town by five wickets in the SA20 2023, but stayed at the bottom of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -1.355. Quinton de Kock scored 63 off 41 balls with seven fours and three sixes, helping his team chase down 166 with a ball to spare.

MI Cape Town, led by Rashid Khan, have lost two matches on the trot and are struggling in the bottom half of the points table.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Jos Buttler of the Paarl Royals is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed opening batter has racked up 285 runs from eight matches at an average of 40.71 and a strike-rate of 123.38 with three half-centuries and a top score of 68 to show for his efforts.

Faf du Plessis of the Joburg Super Sings is not far behind Buttler. The JSK skipper has scored 277 runs from seven games at an average of 46.16 and a strike-rate of 148.13. He was finding it tough to find his feet before scoring an unbeaten 113 in the Super Kings’ previous match.

Will Jacks of the Pretoria Capitals, Heinrich Klaasen of Durban’s Super Giants, Quinton de Kock of the Super Giants and Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Eastern Cape have also reached the 200 run mark.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Roelof van der Merwe of Sunrisers Eastern Cape is currently the top wicket-taker of the tournament. The left-arm spinner has played six matches in which he has picked up 14 wickets at a stupendous economy rate of 4.74. He also has a six-wicket haul to his name.

Anrich Nortje of the Pretoria Capitals is not far behind him, having picked up 13 wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 6.07. Paarl Royals’ Bjorn Fortuin and Evan Jones have 13 and 12 wickets, respectively, to their names.

