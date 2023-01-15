SA20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Match 7

MI Cape Town, led by Rashid Khan, have moved to the top of the points table in the ongoing edition of the SA20. On Saturday, January 14, they defeated the Joburg Super Kings in Match 7 at the Newlands in Cape Town. Rashid’s men also moved to second spot in the points table with nine points from three matches.

The Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, continue struggling in the tournament. After making a winning start against Durban’s Super Giants, they have lost back-to-back matches at the hands of the Paarl Royals and Cape Town.

Bowlers, Brevis lead Cape Town to win over Super Kings in SA20

The Super Kings’ batting faltered yet again in the tournament. In 10.2 overs, half of their batting lineup was already back to the hut with the score at 54. Janneman Malan and Leus du Plooy got into double digits, but none could carry on.

In the end, George Garton and Aaron Phangiso’s cameos took the Super Kings to 105 for nine in 20 overs. George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid, and Odean Smith picked up two wickets apiece for Cape Town.

MI Cape Town started their run-chase in a clinical manner as Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton put on 65 for the opening wicket in 8.4 overs. Brevis carried his good form as he scored 42 off 34 before Gerald Coetzee accounted for his wicket.

Rickelton struggled hard for his 21 before Coetzee got rid of him. Sam Curran batted at No. 5 and started his knock with a massive six down the ground. Rassie van der Dussen stayed not out on 14 off 23.

Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Kings as he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-24-2. Cape Town chased the target down with 22 balls to spare and registered another crucial win in the SA20.

