SA20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match 6

Pretoria Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, have stormed to the top of the points table in the SA20 with nine points from two games. On Saturday (January 14), they beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 37 runs in the sixth game of the competition at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Their net run rate also jumped to +1.500, the best in the tournament. The Sunrisers, meanwhile, continue to languish at the bottom with a net run rate of -1.500.

Jacks take Capitals home in SA20 2023 game against Sunrisers

After being put in to bat first, the Capitals racked up a massive score of 216-6. Will Jacks, who failed against the Sunrisers in the first game, was the star performer for the Capitals. The right-hander scored 92 off 46 with the help of seven fours and six sixes.

Jacks stitched together a partnership of 111 runs for the third wicket with Theunis de Bruyn to put the Capitals in a position of command. De Bruyn also upped the ante, as he scored 42 off 23 before Sisanda Magala accounted for his wicket.

Cameos from James Neesham, Shane Dadswell and Miagel Pretorius took the Capitals past the 200-run mark. Magala and Ottniel Baartman were the pick of the Sunrisers bowlers with two wickets apiece.

The Sunrisers, in response, lost Sarel Erwee and Jordan Cox early in their run chase. However, a 66-run stand between JJ Smuts and Aiden Markram brought them back in the hunt. Soon, they were reduced to 119-7 in 15.1 overs, though.

With 98 needed off 29, Marco Jansen and Brydon Carse put on 60 runs for the eighth wicket, but it was only to mitigate the damage to some extent. Parnell and Adil Rashid bagged two wickets apiece for the Capitals, who registered an eventually comfortable win in the SA20.

