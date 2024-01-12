SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, Match 2

Durban's Super Giants secured an 11-run win against MI Cape Town in the second match of SA20 2024 at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday, January 11.

The Super Giants took the pole position in the standings after their win over Cape Town, claiming four crucial points at a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.667. Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings are in the second and third positions, with two points each after their season opener ended without a result.

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town occupy the fourth spot after their loss with zero points and a NRR of -0.667.

Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals will lock horns in the third match on Friday, January 12.

Here's how the points table looks after Match 2:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 DURBAN'S SUPER GIANTS 1 1 0 0 0 4 0.667 2 JOBURG SUPER KINGS 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 3 SUNRISERS EASTERN CAPE 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 4 MI CAPE TOWN 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.667 5 PAARL ROYALS - - - - - - - 6 PRETORIA CAPITALS - - - - - - -

Heinrich Klaasen's blistering 85-run knock seals the win for Durban's Super Giants

MI Cape Town were asked to bat first after losing the toss on a good batting track. Openers Rassie van der Dussen (24) and Ryan Rickleton started off well, stitching a crucial 82-run stand before the former departed.

No.3 batter Dewald Brevis (5) returned to the pavilion with just 96 runs on the board. Connor Esterhuizen (17) couldn't capitalize either in the middle overs. However, Ryan Rickleton held on to one end firmly, smashing 87 runs off 51 balls, including six fours and as many sixes.

Liam Livingstone (25 off 20) and Kieron Pollard (31* off 14) provided Cape Town with the perfect finishing touch to propel them to 207/5 in 20 overs. Pace bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul was impressive for Durban, bagging two crucial wickets of Van der Dussen and Rickleton.

In reply, Quinton de Kock departed after scoring just five runs. No.3 batter Wiaan Mulder (5) followed suit. Matthew Breetzke (39 off 24) and Keemo Paul (15) forged a valuable 40-run stand for the third wicket.

After Paul's dismissal, it looked like one-way traffic for the chasing side as Heinrich Klaasen joined hands with Breetzke to add a 47-run stand for the fourth wicket. Klaasen went on to score a match-winning 85-run knock off just 35 balls, including four fours and eight sixes at an extraordinary strike rate of 242.86.

At 177/6 in 16.3 overs, the rain halted play with Super Giants staying 11 runs ahead of the DLS par score, thanks to Klaasen’s heroics. With rain intensifying further, the Super Giants were awarded an 11-run win by DLS method.

