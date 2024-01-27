SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals, Match 19

Durban Super Giants continued their dominance in the ongoing edition of SA20 2024 with a fifth straight win on Saturday. The Giants are comfortably atop the points table with five wins in seven games.

Paarl Royals lost to the Giants to slip to second. They have managed five wins in seven games. Sunrisers Eastern Cape are third with three wins in six games and have 15 points.

MI Cape Town has two wins in six games and nine points. They are fourth followed by Pretoria Capitals in fifth. The Capitals have two wins in six games and eight points.

Joburg Super Kings have had a season to forget. They are rooted at the bottom with a solitary win in six games. They have only accumulated only six points.

Quinton de Kock headlines Durban Super Giants’ 57-run win over Paarl Royals in SA20 2024

Quinton de Kock headlined Durban Super Giants' 57-run win over Paarl Royals in the SA20 2024 with an outstanding 83-run knock off 51 on Friday. The South African batter came in at No. 4 when his team was in all sorts of trouble at 24-2.

De Kock joined hands with JJ Smuts and stitched together a 118-run partnership for the third wicket. Smut also played a terrific knock of 52 off 39. Once he got out, De Kock shared an unbeaten 48-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Henry Klaasen (30 off nine) to take his team to a formidable score of 190.

Paarl Royals, in response, were skittled out for 133. Jos Buttler provided solidity with his 36-ball 45-run knock, but wickets kept falling at the other end. His wicket in the 12th over led to a collapse.

Once again, Durban Super Giants were brilliant with the ball. Marcus Stoinis led the way with three wickets, while Reece Topley and Keshav Maharaj picked up two wickets apiece.

