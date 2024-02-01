SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 25

Joburg Super Kings faced Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 25th match of SA20 2024 on Wednesday, January 31, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Eastern Cape won the match by nine wickets, chasing down the target of 79 in 11 overs.

Durban’s Super Giants remain in the top spot on the points table and have qualified for the playoffs. They have won seven out of nine matches and have a Net Run Rate of +1.603. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have moved to second place with five wins from eight matches and a Net Run Rate of +1.207.

Although they also have five wins in eight matches, Paarl Royals have slipped to third place due to their Net Run Rate of -0.355. Joburg Super Kings remain in fourth place after losing their last match. They have won two out of nine matches and have a Net Run Rate of -1.951.

Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town occupy the bottom two spots. They have each won two out of eight matches and have a Net Run Rate of -1.157 and -0.046, respectively.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape dominate as Joburg Super Kings collapse for 78

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the toss against Joburg Super Kings and elected to bowl, taking the first two Super Kings wickets for just 10 runs. Leus du Plooy and Wayne Madsen added 22 runs for the third wicket before Plooy was dismissed in the fifth over.

Plooy scored 18 off 12 deliveries, while Madsen made 32 off 23. Doug Bracewell also chipped in with 12 off 10 deliveries. These three were the only batters to make double-digit scores. The Super Kings were bundled out for just 78 in 15.2 overs.

Daniel Worrall and Patrick Kruger were the pick of the bowlers for the Eastern Cape with three wickets each. Marco Jansen and Beyers Swanepoel took two wickets apiece.

In reply, the Sunrisers lost Jordan Hermann (11 off 14) with 29 on the board. But Dawid Malan and Tom Abell remained unbeaten to see their team home in 11 overs.

Malan scored 40 from 32 deliveries, while Abell made 26 off 20. Lizaad Williams took the only wicket for the Super Kings. Daniel Worrall picked up the Player of the Match award for his excellent bowling performance.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App