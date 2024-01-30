SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings, Match 23

Joburg Super Kings secured a dominating 10-wicket win over MI Cape Town in the 23rd game of SA20 2024 at Newlands in Cape Town on Monday (January 29).

Durban's Super Giants continue to lead the tally with six wins and two losses in eight encounters, claiming 28 points. Paarl Royals retained their second rank with five wins and three losses in eight games, gathering 22 valuable points.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape registered four wins and suffered two losses in seven games while one encounter ended without a result. Racking up 19 points, they are in the third position on the leaderboard.

The Super Kings climbed up from sixth to fourth spot with two wins, four losses, and two no-results. They have accumulated a total of 13 points so far. Pretoria Capitals slipped from fourth to fifth position, winning two games out of seven and securing 10 points.

After playing eight games, MI Cape Town are the new wooden spoon holders, descending from fifth to sixth position with two wins and six losses.

Faf du Plessis and Leus du Plooy take Super Kings home

The game on Monday was shortened to eight overs due to excessive rain after the completion of six overs in the first innings. Batting first, MI Cape Town batters Ryan Rickelton (23 off 16) and Kieron Pollard (33* off 10) handed an 81-run target in eight overs.

Leg spinner Imran Tahir picked up two wickets for the Super Kings while conceding 13 runs in one over. Pacer Lizaad Williams continued his good form, taking one wicket in two overs in the first half.

The target was adjusted to 98 for the Kings in eight overs via DLS method. Openers Leus du Plooy and Faf du Plessis took up the ultra-aggressive role, hitting all bowlers left and right.

Faf scored a fine 20-ball unbeaten fifty, featuring seven boundaries while Leus added 41* runs off just 14 balls with two fours and four sixes. The duo chased down the target in 5.4 overs.

