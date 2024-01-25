SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, Match 17

Paarl Royals registered their fifth win of SA20 2024 against the Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday, January 24. They have now strengthened their position at the top of the points table with five wins from six matches.

Durban Super Giants are behind them at number two with four wins in six matches. They have 18 points to their name and a NRR (net run rate) of +0.794. At number three are Sunrisers Eastern Cape, having managed to secure three wins in five matches.

MI Cape Town find themselves at the fourth spot on the table. They have registered only two wins this season in six matches. Overall, they have nine points to their name.

Super Kings suffered their fourth defeat at the hands of Royals on Wednesday. They find themselves at the second-last position of the points table with a solitary win in six games. They have six points to their name so far in the competition.

Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals are rooted to the bottom, having managed only one win in five games this season.

Paarl Royals' fifth win over Super Kings solidifies top spot

Joburg Super Kings posted a competitive total of 168/3 on the board against Paarl Royals after being asked to bat first. Opener Reeza Hendricks played a sensational unbeaten 79-run knock off just 56 deliveries, including seven fours and three sixes.

Leus de Plooy provided valuable support with a 30-run knock off 16 balls. Moeen Ali contributed a brief but impactful 23* off 12 balls to conclude the innings on a positive note.

However, it didn’t prove enough as the Royals chased it down with five wickets in hand. Wihan Lubbe gave a strong start with a valuable knock of 57 runs off 48 balls. Dane Wilas also played an impactful innings of 42 runs off 26 deliveries but unfortunately was run out in the penultimate over.

With five runs needed off the final over, Fabien Allen took the team home with a six off the very first ball. With that win, the Royals asserted their dominance over the Super Kings for the second time this season, consolidating their position at the top.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App