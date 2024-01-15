SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals, Match 6

Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals locked horns in their respective second games of the SA20 2024. In a closely-contested match at Supersport Park, Centurion, the Royals registered their second-consecutive win while the Capitals were handed their second successive defeat.

As a result, the Royals have jumped a spot and sit in second place with eight points. They have a net run rate of 0.925 with two out of two wins, placing them just below the table-toppers Durban Super Giants.

The Royals have replaced MI Cape Town in the second place as they now have five points with one win and an NRR of 2.384.

On the other hand, the Capitals continue to hit the last spot on the SA20 2024 points table. With zero points, James Neesham and Co have a struggling NRR of -0.925.

Here's an updated points table:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Durban Super Giants 2 2 0 0 0 8 1.260 2 Paarl Royals 2 2 0 0 0 8 0.925 3 MI Cape Town 2 1 1 0 0 5 2.384 4 Sunrisers Eastern Cape 2 0 1 0 1 2 -1.750 5 Joburg Super Kings 2 0 1 0 1 2 -4.900 6 Pretoria Capitals 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.925

Capitals face second consecutive defeat in SA20 2024

On winning the toss, the Capitals chose to bowl and conceded a hefty target of 211 runs. The Royals were splendid with the bat and crossed the 200-run mark losing three wickets in the process, thanks to the magnificent innings from David Miller (75*) and Mitchell Van Buuren (72*). Capitals' Adil Rashid, James Neesham, and Daryn Dupavillon managed a wicket each.

As Neesham's batters took the crease, Royals' Lungi Ngidi provided an early breakthrough with Phil Salt's wicket. However, his opening partner Will Jacks put on a solid show adding 58 off 34. Rilee Rossouw's 82 in the middle order went in vain as the rest of the batters could not contribute significantly.

Ngidi ended his spell with figures of 4-0-39-4, as Obed McCoy, Imaad Fortuin, and Andile Phehlukwayo picked up a wicket each. Although the Capitals reached close, with the courtesy of some controlled bowling in the end, they were halted on 200-7. Royals registered a 10-run win to add to their tally.

