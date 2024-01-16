SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings (Updated) ft. Heinrich Klaasen and Lizaad Williams

Durban Super Giants secured a 37-run win over Joburg Super Kings in the seventh match of SA20 2024 at Kingsmead in Durban.

Batting first on a two-paced wicket, Durban Super Giants posted a good-looking total of 145/8 in 20 overs. The top and middle-order batters failed to put up substantial scores. However, Heinrich Klaasen changed the fortunes of Super Giants.

Batting at No. 6, Klaasen went on to smack 64 runs off 41 balls, including seven fours and two sixes to take the side to a respectable total. Lizaad Williams was the standout bowler with a four-wicket haul for JSK.

In the chase, Super Kings kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Reeza Hendricks (38) and Moeen Ali (36) were the top scorers. However, with the pitch deteriorating, the Kings couldn't live up to expectations.

Ultimately, they racked up only 108/9 in 20 overs. Reece Topley was the pick of the bowlers for the Giants with a three-wicket haul. Richard Gleeson and Keshav Maharaj scalped two wickets each.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 2 2 0 185 98 92.5 100 185 - 2 - 12 14 2 H Klaasen (DSG) 3 3 1 162 85 81 82 197.56 - 2 - 12 11 3 Dussen (MICT)"}">HE van der Dussen (MICT) 2 2 0 128 104 64 70 182.85 1 - - 10 7 4 DA Miller (PR) 2 2 1 116 75* 116 75 154.66 - 1 - 12 3 5 RR Rossouw (PC) 2 2 0 111 82 55.5 63 176.19 - 1 - 11 6 6 M Van Buuren (PR) 2 2 1 100 72* 100 61 163.93 - 1 - 8 4 7 MP Breetzke (DSG) 3 3 0 95 43 31.66 62 153.22 - - - 9 6 8 N Pooran (DSG) 3 3 1 86 60* 43 54 159.25 - 1 - 9 4 9 JT Smuts (DSG) 2 2 0 81 75 40.5 45 180 - 1 - 5 7 10 TB Abell (SEC) 1 1 0 65 65 65 36 180.55 - 1 - 7 2

MICT batter Ryan Rickleton continues to lead the batting charts with 185 runs from two innings. Durban Super Giants' middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen moved up from sixth to second rank, accumulating 162 runs.

MICT’s Rassie van der Dussen (128), Paarl Royals’ David Miller (116), Pretoria’s Rilee Rossouw (111), and Paarls’ Mitchell Van Buuren (100) slipped one position down to occupy third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks respectively.

Matthew Breetzke maintains his seventh rank, with 95 runs to his name. Nicholas Pooran (86) moved one spot up to secure the eighth rank. JJ Smuts (81) descended one spot to hold the ninth slot while Tom Abell (65) retained his 10th spot.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 2 2 48 8 - 62 5 4/39 12.4 7.75 9.6 1 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 2 2 48 8 - 62 5 4/26 12.4 7.75 9.6 1 - 3 RJ Gleeson (DSG) 3 3 72 12 - 101 5 2/22 20.2 8.41 14.4 - - 4 D Pretorius (DSG) 3 3 48 8 - 62 4 2/19 15.5 7.75 12 - - 5 KA Maharaj (DSG) 3 3 60 10 - 78 4 2/17 19.5 7.8 15 - - 6 RJW Topley (DSG) 3 3 72 12 1 102 4 3/19 25.5 8.5 18 - - 7 K Rabada (MICT) 2 2 30 5 - 29 3 2/23 9.66 5.8 10 - - 8 JT Smuts (DSG) 2 2 42 7 - 54 3 2/36 18 7.71 14 - - 9 OP Stone (MICT) 2 2 35 5.5 - 59 3 2/18 19.66 10.11 11.66 - - 10 DM Dupavillon (PC) 2 2 42 7 - 67 3 2/29 22.33 9.57 14 - -

Paarl Royals pacer Lungi Ngidi maintained his pole position in the wickets standings with five scalps. JSK pacer Lizaad Williams moved up from 24th to second rank, picking up five wickets at 12.4.

Richard Gleeson (5) climbed from seventh to third rank at 20.2. Dwaine Pretorius (4) slid from third to fourth spot at 15.5. Keshav Maharaj (4) rocketed from 17th to fifth slot at 19.5. Reece Topley (4) ascended from 30th rank to occupy the sixth slot at 25.5.

Kagiso Rabada (3) slipped from second to seventh rank at 9.66. JJ Smuts (3) propelled from 11th to eighth position. Olly Stone (3) and Daryn Dupavillon (3) slid five positions to secure ninth and 10th ranks at 19.66 and 22.33.

