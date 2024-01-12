SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town (Updated) ft. Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada

Durban Super Kings clinched an 11-run win over MI Cape Town in the second match of SA20 2024 at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday, January 11.

After losing the toss, MI Cape Town were asked to bat first. Rassie van der Dussen made a promising start, scoring 24 runs off 20 balls. However, Dewald Brevis (5) and Connor Esterhuizen (17) failed to capitalize in the middle overs.

Nevertheless, Ryan Rickleton, the opening batter, made a notable contribution with his 87 runs off 51 balls, featuring six fours and as many sixes, striking at 170.59. In the death overs, Liam Livingstone (25) and Kieron Pollard (31* off 14) played vital knocks, propelling their side to 207/5 in 20 overs.

For the Super Kings, Keemo Paul scalped two wickets, conceding 31 runs in his four-over spell. He was well supported by Richard Gleeson, Keshav Maharaj, and Dwaine Pretorius, who all picked one wicket apiece.

In the chase, Quinton de Kock (5) and Wiaan Mulder (5) lost their wickets quite early. Matthew Breetzke (39) and Keemo Paul (15) forged a 40-run stand for the third wicket before the latter departed.

Heinrich Klaasen, batting at no.5, played a match-winning knock of 85 runs in 35 balls with 4 fours and 8 sixes at a fantastic strike rate of 242.86 to put his side on top of the game.

At 177/6 in 16.3 overs, the rain stopped play. Ultimately, Durban Super Kings were awarded victory as they were 11 runs ahead of the DLS par score. Kagiso Rabada scalped two wickets for MI Cape Town but in vain.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 1 1 0 87 87 87 51 170.58 - 1 - 6 6 2 H Klaasen (DSG) 1 1 0 85 85 85 35 242.85 - 1 - 4 8 3 MP Breetzke (DSG) 1 1 0 39 39 39 24 162.5 - - - 4 2 4 KA Pollard (MICT) 1 1 1 31 31* - 14 221.42 - - - 4 1 5 LS Livingstone (MICT) 1 1 0 25 25 25 20 125 - - - 0 3 6 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 1 1 0 24 24 24 20 120 - - - 1 1 7 C Esterhuizen (MICT) 1 1 0 17 17 17 10 170 - - - 0 2 8 KMA Paul (DSG) 1 1 0 15 15 15 13 115.38 - - - 2 0 9 N Pooran (DSG) 1 1 0 11 11 11 8 137.5 - - - 2 0 10 D Pretorius (DSG) 1 1 1 6 6* - 8 75 - - - 0 0

MI Cape Town opener Ryan Rickleton has smacked 87 runs to top the batting charts. DSG middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen's match-winning 85 runs helped him secure the second rank.

His colleague Matthew Breetzke accumulated 39 runs to occupy the third position. Kieron Pollard's cameo of 31* runs keeps him at the fourth rank. Liam Livingstone's 25 runs helped him hold the fifth slot.

Rassie van der Dussen (24), Connor Esterhuizen (17), Keemo Paul (15), Nicholas Pooran (11), and Dwaine Pretorius (6) are at the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, respectively.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 K Rabada (MICT) 1 1 18 3 - 23 2 2/23 11.5 7.66 9 - - 2 KMA Paul (DSG) 1 1 24 4 - 31 2 2/31 15.5 7.75 12 - - 3 D Pretorius (DSG) 1 1 12 2 - 15 1 1/15 15 7.5 12 - - 4 LS Livingstone (MICT) 1 1 12 2 - 23 1 1/23 23 11.5 12 - - 5 KA Maharaj (DSG) 1 1 12 2 - 26 1 1/26 26 13 12 - - 6 SM Curran (MICT) 1 1 21 3.3 - 31 1 1/31 31 8.85 21 - - 7 OP Stone (MICT) 1 1 18 3 - 41 1 1/41 41 13.66 18 - - 8 BE Hendricks (MICT) 1 1 24 4 - 42 1 1/42 42 10.5 24 - - 9 RJ Gleeson (DSG) 1 1 24 4 - 47 1 1/47 47 11.75 24 - -

MICT pacer Kagiso Rabada tops the bowling standings with two wickets at an average of 11.5. DSG speedster Keemo Paul holds the second rank with two scalps as well, though at a lower average of 15.5. His teammate Dwaine Pretorious picked up a wicket at an economy of 7.5 to occupy the third position.

Liam Livingstone, Keshav Maharaj, Sam Curran, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, and Richard Gleeson hold the fourth to ninth positions in the most wickets list, with bowling averages of 23, 26, 31, 41, 42, and 47, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App