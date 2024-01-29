SA20 2024: Top-run getters and wicket-takers after Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals (Updated) ft. Matthew Breetzke and Lungi Ngidi

Durban Super Giants crushed a star-studded Paarl Royals in the top-of-the-table clash in Match No.22 of the SA20 2024 played at Kingsmead, Durban, on Sunday, January 28.

Opener Matthew Breetzke scored a brisk half-century (78 runs off 43 balls) before Heinrich Klaasen blasted a 17-ball 50 with the help of two boundaries and six maximums. Consequently, the Durban outfit posted a commendable 208 for 7 in the first innings.

In response, the Royals were bundled out for a minuscule 83 in 13.2 overs courtesy of Noor Ahmad's sheer brilliance. The left-arm wrist spinner claimed five wickets while conceding 11 runs from 3.2 overs.

Noor was supported by fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj (2 for 23), while Reece Topley, Marcus Stoinis and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up a wicket each.

On that note, let's take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of SA20 2024 after the action folded on Sunday.

SA20 2024 Most runs list

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 7 7 1 382 98 63.66 220 173.63 - 4 - 27 26 2 MP Breetzke (DSG) 8 8 0 301 78 37.62 209 144.01 - 1 - 27 18 3 JC Buttler (PR) 8 8 1 296 70* 42.28 209 141.62 - 2 - 33 9 4 H Klaasen (DSG) 8 8 2 280 85 46.66 135 207.4 - 3 - 18 23 5 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 7 7 0 231 104 33 149 155.03 1 - 1 19 11 6 JT Smuts (DSG) 7 7 0 210 75 30 149 140.93 - 2 - 19 12 7 M Van Buuren (PR) 8 8 4 198 72* 49.5 152 130.26 - 1 - 18 5 8 T Stubbs (SEC) 6 5 2 190 66* 63.33 115 165.21 - 2 - 13 9 9 JL du Plooy (JSK) 6 6 0 183 71 30.5 114 160.52 - 1 1 18 9 10 WG Jacks (PC) 7 6 0 177 101 29.5 98 180.61 1 1 1 16 13

Ryan Rickleton of MI Cape Town continued his dominance at the top of the charts with 382 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 173.64.

Following his breezy knock against Paarl, Durban Giants opener Matthew Breetzke moved to second position with an aggregate of 301 runs in eight matches.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler slipped to third place in the list after his underfire performance, scoring just six runs in his latest knock. Heinrich Klaasen moved to fourth place with 280 runs in eight innings.

Rassie van der Dussen of MI Cape Town occupies the fifth place, having made 231 runs in seven games with the help of his powerfiring century against Joburg Super Kings.

SA20 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 8 8 180 30 - 284 13 4/39 21.84 9.46 13.84 1 - 2 KA Maharaj (DSG) 8 8 168 28 - 197 11 2/17 17.9 7.03 15.27 - - 3 RJW Topley (DSG) 8 8 168 28 2 230 11 3/19 20.9 8.21 15.27 - - 4 MP Stoinis (DSG) 5 5 108 18 - 128 10 3/18 12.8 7.11 10.8 - - 5 OEG Baartman (SEC) 5 5 117 19.3 - 152 10 4/12 15.2 7.79 11.7 1 - 6 LB Williams (JSK) 6 5 102 17 - 179 10 4/26 17.9 10.52 10.2 1 - 7 DJ Worrall (SEC) 6 6 132 22 - 190 10 3/22 19 8.63 13.2 - - 8 Noor Ahmad (DSG) 4 4 92 15.2 1 97 9 5/11 10.77 6.32 10.22 - 1 9 OC McCoy (PR) 8 8 168 28 1 260 9 2/18 28.88 9.28 18.66 - - 10 T Shamsi (PR) 8 8 180 30 1 209 8 2/11 26.12 6.96 22.5 - -

Paarl Royals pacer Lungi Ngidi continued to lead the bowling charts with just one wicket claimed against the Durban Super Giants. He has now picked up 13 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 9.74.

Keshav Maharaj moved from seventh to second spot after adding two wickets to take his tally to 11 scalps in eight matches. Maharaj's teammates Reece Topley (11 wickets) and Marcus Stoinis (10 wickets) also entered the top five wicket-takers list.

