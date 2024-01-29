Cricket
SA20 2024: Top-run getters and wicket-takers after Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals (Updated) ft. Matthew Breetzke and Lungi Ngidi

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 29, 2024 08:17 IST
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in SA20 2024

Durban Super Giants crushed a star-studded Paarl Royals in the top-of-the-table clash in Match No.22 of the SA20 2024 played at Kingsmead, Durban, on Sunday, January 28.

Opener Matthew Breetzke scored a brisk half-century (78 runs off 43 balls) before Heinrich Klaasen blasted a 17-ball 50 with the help of two boundaries and six maximums. Consequently, the Durban outfit posted a commendable 208 for 7 in the first innings.

In response, the Royals were bundled out for a minuscule 83 in 13.2 overs courtesy of Noor Ahmad's sheer brilliance. The left-arm wrist spinner claimed five wickets while conceding 11 runs from 3.2 overs.

Noor was supported by fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj (2 for 23), while Reece Topley, Marcus Stoinis and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up a wicket each.

On that note, let's take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of SA20 2024 after the action folded on Sunday.

SA20 2024 Most runs list

Sr. NoPlayersMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1RD Rickelton (MICT)7713829863.66220173.63-4-2726
2MP Breetzke (DSG)8803017837.62209144.01-1-2718
3JC Buttler (PR)88129670*42.28209141.62-2-339
4H Klaasen (DSG)8822808546.66135207.4-3-1823
5HE van der Dussen (MICT)77023110433149155.031-11911
6JT Smuts (DSG)7702107530149140.93-2-1912
7M Van Buuren (PR)88419872*49.5152130.26-1-185
8T Stubbs (SEC)65219066*63.33115165.21-2-139
9JL du Plooy (JSK)6601837130.5114160.52-11189
10WG Jacks (PC)76017710129.598180.611111613

Ryan Rickleton of MI Cape Town continued his dominance at the top of the charts with 382 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 173.64.

Following his breezy knock against Paarl, Durban Giants opener Matthew Breetzke moved to second position with an aggregate of 301 runs in eight matches.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler slipped to third place in the list after his underfire performance, scoring just six runs in his latest knock. Heinrich Klaasen moved to fourth place with 280 runs in eight innings.

Rassie van der Dussen of MI Cape Town occupies the fifth place, having made 231 runs in seven games with the help of his powerfiring century against Joburg Super Kings.

SA20 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. NoPlayersMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1L Ngidi (PR)8818030-284134/3921.849.4613.841-
2KA Maharaj (DSG)8816828-197112/1717.97.0315.27--
3RJW Topley (DSG)88168282230113/1920.98.2115.27--
4MP Stoinis (DSG)5510818-128103/1812.87.1110.8--
5OEG Baartman (SEC)5511719.3-152104/1215.27.7911.71-
6LB Williams (JSK)6510217-179104/2617.910.5210.21-
7DJ Worrall (SEC)6613222-190103/22198.6313.2--
8Noor Ahmad (DSG)449215.219795/1110.776.3210.22-1
9OC McCoy (PR)8816828126092/1828.889.2818.66--
10T Shamsi (PR)8818030120982/1126.126.9622.5--

Paarl Royals pacer Lungi Ngidi continued to lead the bowling charts with just one wicket claimed against the Durban Super Giants. He has now picked up 13 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 9.74.

Keshav Maharaj moved from seventh to second spot after adding two wickets to take his tally to 11 scalps in eight matches. Maharaj's teammates Reece Topley (11 wickets) and Marcus Stoinis (10 wickets) also entered the top five wicket-takers list.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
